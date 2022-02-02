CLEARWATER — Multiple Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight will perform Sunday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The great ones endure, and Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her artistry. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, R&B and Adult Contemporary. She has triumphed in film, television and live performance as well. In 2014, Knight released “Where My Heart Belongs,” which won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album.
Knight began performing professionally at the age of four. In 1959, she and her brother Bubba formed the Pips and in 1960, the group debuted their first album. The group was renamed Gladys Knight & the Pips in 1962 and the classic line-up was in place. With Knight singing lead and the Pips providing lush harmonies and graceful choreography, the group went on record some of the most memorable songs of the ’60s, ’70s and '80s. Top 20 hits — such as “Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman” — set the stage for an amazing run in the mid-1970s, with Top 10 gold-certified singles such as “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me” and the No. 1 smash hit “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight enjoyed another No. 1 hit in 1985 when she teamed up with Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick on “That’s What Friends Are For.”
A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight is devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association, for which she is a national spokesperson, the American Cancer Society and the Minority AIDS Project. She has been honored by numerous organizations as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Congress of Racial Equality and is a recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.