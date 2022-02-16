ST. PETERSBURG — Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group — America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler — are proceeding with their tour in tribute to Marin.
Il Divo will perform Friday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $65. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Previously titled the “For Once in My Life Tour,” the string of concert dates will instead be a “Greatest Hits Tour” and will include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour kicked off Feb. 2 in California. It is filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
Produced by Nederlander Concerts, the U.S. leg is scheduled to make stops at major cities across the country, including the H-E-B Center in Texas, and the Wang Theatre in Boston. It will conclude at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Feb. 27.
Marin contracted COVID-19 in December. He was hospitalized in Manchester, England, where he was put into a medically induced coma. Marin died on Dec. 19 at the age of 53.
“Carlos was a larger than life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely, immense talent,” said Miller, Izambard and Buhle in a statement. “His passion, playfulness and sense of humor made for such a magical persona, and his laugh would always lift anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans all over the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform with him in our midst for so many years. We’ll deeply miss his playfulness, friendship and brilliant voice. In his honor, we’ll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be playing tribute to his singing in our future shows. May everyone remember him for his beautiful soul, his amazing talent and may he forever rest in peace,”
Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, which Il Divo still enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit, Il Divo were the first classical crossover artists to have an album debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.