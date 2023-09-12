CLEARWATER — Daughtry is taking it back to basics with its acoustic “Bare Bones” tour, which will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The platinum-selling rock outfit are on a run with 26 U.S. dates. Alongside Billboard chart-topping rocker Ayron Jones, the performances mark a unique opportunity to highlight the stars' powerhouse musical versatility and vocal prowess in the most intimate of settings.
The new run follows Daughtry's recent success with “Separate Ways (World's Apart)” featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. The amped-up reimagining debuted at No. 1 on iTunes' All Genres chart and reached No. 6 on Mediabase's Active Rock chart, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Journey's original release of the song in 1983. True to its roots with an updated grit, the single has racked up millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify.
Daughtry, one of the most visible and best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled “Daughtry,” was the top-selling album of 2007 and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.
Subsequent albums, “Leave This Town” (2009), “Break the Spell” (2011), and “Baptized” (2013) have all gone platinum, with “Cage to Rattle” (2018) certified gold.
In 2021, Daughtry released their album “Dearly Beloved,” which marked a return to their rock roots and a return to the top of the rock charts with their singles “World on Fire,” “Heavy Is the Crown” and “Changes Are Coming,” each reaching the Top 10 on Billboard's Rock Airplay chart.
Seattle-born rockstar Ayron Jones’ 2021 song “Mercy,” from his debut major label record release, “Child of the State,” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Rock Chart, making him one of the few solo Black artists to achieve the feat. Now Jones is set to release the follow-up to that LP, “Chronicles of the Kid.” Jones has opened for The Rolling Stones and shared stages with groups like Guns N’ Roses and Public Enemy.