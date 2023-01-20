TARPON SPRINGS — The Four C Notes will recreate the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons on Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The show was created by John Michael Coppola, known for his appearance in Chicago’s long-running production of the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys.” The Four C Notes are the only tribute in the United States to perform the hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons exclusively. Performances feature favorite hits, such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You, (Babe),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and more.