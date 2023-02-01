CLEARWATER — Grammy nominated artist Neko Case will take the stage Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $40.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Case wields her voice softly, but her metaphors can hit hard, bending decades of pop music into new shapes. She has cast the net of her career wide — from Seattle and Vancouver to Chicago and Stockholm — setting up her home base on a farm in New England.
Gathering power year after year, Case sings with fierce abandon. Dodging any convenient labels, such as country or Americana, the train-whistle vocals of her early career sit submerged in her later style, where their ghost can appear any minute. When her voice jumps an octave, it’s almost visible, like sparks at night.
“I never knew where I wanted to go or what I wanted to do with my voice,” she said. “But I just wanted to do it so bad.”
In April, Case released “Wild Creatures.”
The collection pulls together high points from her 21 years of solo work. “The Virginian” marked Case’s debut as a solo artist in 1997. She delved into darkness in 2000 with “Furnace Room Lullaby,” scrawled “Blacklisted” in 2004 and recorded “The Tigers Have Spoken” live the same year. In 2006, she released “Fox Confessor Brings the Flood,” and in 2009 unleashed “Middle Cyclone.” For “The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You,” released in 2013, she plumbed her own life for inspiration. She followed with “Hell-On” in 2018.
Case, also known for her work over the years with Vancouver’s eclectic band, the New Pornographers, has a way of bending the shape of the melodies she writes. Listeners might feel the music going in unexpected directions, as she looks for the note that will negotiate a truce to fuse it to her lyrics. Her songs often exist with distinct sections that recall symphonies.
Changing from ballads or waltz time to a rock beat and back, the elements sometimes seem wired together to make an improvised explosive device.
In the studio, Case obsesses over sound. Always involved with how her albums were recorded, she’s seized and embraced the role of producer. She’s doing it on her own terms while building a musical legacy.
“I’m just trying to be myself as hard as I can,” she quipped.