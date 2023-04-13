CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner George Benson will take the stage Wednesday, April 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Benson has the rare distinction of being in the pop consciousness while remaining in the pantheon of jazz greats. The acclaimed guitarist/vocalist/songwriter fearlessly follows his muse — the melody — across genres, eras, and perceived expectations with elegance and imagination.
Benson embodies jazz’s improvisatory spirit, restlessly shapeshifting and searching while retaining his own elegant essence: his honeyed vocals, guitar lines that veer from lyrical to dazzling, and his penchant for slick grooves from blazing be-bop to sultry neo-soul.
With 36 studio albums, and eight live albums, the 10-time Grammy-winner has summited the pop, R&B, soul, and jazz charts. “Breezin’” — Benson’s 1976, three-time Grammy-winning album — topped the jazz, pop, and R&B charts and remains one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time. Boasting the pop-jazz vocal smash “This Masquerade,” the album has been certified platinum three times.
Benson’s 1980 smash, “Give Me the Night,” produced by Quincy Jones and written by Rod Temperton, rocketed to the top of the soul single charts. In 2009, Benson was awarded the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship — one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on jazz artists. In addition, Benson has rightly earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and honorary doctorate degrees from Morris Brown College and the Berklee College of Music.
In 2018, Benson collaborated with art-pop band, Gorillaz, featuring Blur’s Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett, to co-write and perform on the track, “Humility,” which has amassed over 100 million YouTube views. In 2021, DJ Steve Aoki remixed Benson’s hit “Give Me the Night” with a rugged house beat introducing the irresistible R&B-pop gem to a whole new audience.
Benson remains a vital force in modern music. His recent albums have earned positive reviews in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, American Songwriter, Forbes, and Newsweek. He recently co-wrote, performed the title track, and appeared in the video for funk pioneer Bootsy Collins’ “Power of the One.”
In 2020, he was inducted into jazz bible DownBeat Magazine’s Hall of Fame. The following year he was inducted by music legend Quincy Jones into New Jersey’s Hall of Fame — an honor for which he received a personal congratulatory note from President Obama.
Benson walks that delicate balance between being a consummate performer and an adventurous instrumentalist. He regularly packs and often sells out such hallowed venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, and Sydney Opera House. Benson is also a marquee artist at many U.S. Jazz and international festivals, including Montreux Jazz Fest.
Benson began his career at the age of 7, playing the ukulele for a few dollars in a corner drug store of his native Pittsburgh. At the age of 8, he played guitar in an unlicensed nightclub on Friday and Saturday nights, but the police soon closed the club down. At the age of 10, he recorded his first single, “She Makes Me Mad,” under the name “Little Georgie.”
At the age of 21, he recorded his first album as leader, “The New Boss Guitar,” featuring organist Brother Jack McDuff. Benson then signed with Creed Taylor’s jazz label CTI Records, where he recorded several albums, with jazz heavyweights guesting, to some success, mainly in the jazz field. His 1974 release, “Bad Benson,” climbed to the top spot in the Billboard jazz chart.
Today, Benson remains a hard-bitten jazz musician with a sweet tooth for ear candy, and a joyful musical wanderlust always searching for that perfect melody or an undeniable groove. Decades in, he is still in demand as an artist, performer, and collaborator — people remain hungry for that elusive Benson sound.
Assessing a career that spans genres and eras, Benson remains honest about his longevity.
“Nobody can stay one way for 30 years,” he said. “I’ve always tried to let my experience show itself. You learn, you change.”