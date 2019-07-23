ST. PETERSBURG — Ella Jet and Future Soul will perform Thursday, July 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Reserved seats are $24. General admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Call 727-822-3590 or visit www.mypalladium.org.
Ella Jet and Future Soul wants to bring out the strongest and innermost human emotions through their music. With passion, through heartbreak, comes lyrically driven songs that have a deeper meaning, and are backed by a unique soulful groove. Constantly pushing their limits, you will not find them boxed in by musical or societal standards. Their overall theme of love will leave you recharged, connected to your higher self, and longing for more.
Ella Jet Vessenmeyer has been a fixture on Tampa Bay’s music scene ever since she was 12 years old, and performing in front of studio audiences at age 9. In 2014, at just 16, she was selected into the prestigious Grammy Museum's Music Revolution Project at Ruth Eckerd Hall which landed her opening slots for We the Kings, Emily Kinney, In the Valley Below and Never Shout Never.
In December of 2016, she began to experiment with a new sound and formed her own band appropriately called Future Soul. The new sound combines old-school soul with a new-school vibe. It blends progressive blues and rock and roll, a little taste of jazz, some hip-hop grooves, all mixed into a melting pot of an enigmatic sound. The band doesn’t sound like anyone else on the music scene and their live performances have matured into something that is felt as much as it is heard.
Dillon Reeder handles the backbeat on drums. Levi Foe is beside him with deep bass grooves. Zach West provides sweet melodies on the keys. Kevin Mendel rocks with sustain and distortion on the lead guitar. Ella Jet is the center of it all on rhythm guitar and lead vocals.
Since forming, the band has been performing nonstop with slots at Gasparilla Music Fest, Hard Rock Cafe, Orange Blossom Jamboree, and Suwannee Rising. They have provided direct support for legendary acts such as Alessia Cara, Warren Hayes, Norah Jones, Jackson Browne, Brit Floyd and The Main Squeeze.
Ella Jet’s debut EP "Black Wave Diary" was released in 2018. The songs reflect heavy lyrical subject matter, with tracks about teenage pain, addiction, abandonment and family dysfunction with powerful intense grooves underneath.