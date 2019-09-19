CLEARWATER — Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Grammy Award-winning songwriter, vocalist and front man for the multi-platinum band Creed is currently on tour in support of “The Space Between the Shadows,” Stapp’s recent album, released July 19 on Napalm Records. Stapp plans on performing classic Creed and solo hits with his band. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.scottstapp.com.
Stapp has chronicled his questions, his quest for answers and his dreams from faith to fatherhood in chart-topping hits such as “My Own Prison,” “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open.” The songs dominated the sonic landscape from the 1990s through the 2000s. His soul-piercing lyrics backed by thundering rock riffs garnered a Grammy Award and countless other accolades of creativity and chart domination, not to mention legions of fans, who felt a kindred spirit in his honesty.
Creed toured extensively through its reign atop rock music, but for Stapp, the musical machinery to keep the show going meant some terrible personal costs, as he battled depression and addiction — turning every musician’s dream into a personal nightmare. His creativity, passion, and desire to be transparent in his struggle were evident on his debut solo album, “The Great Divide,” released in 2005; and on “Full Circle” from a “rebirthed” Creed in 2009. In 2012, he wrote his starkly revealing memoir, “Sinner’s Creed.” In 2013, he released his highly acclaimed second solo album, “Proof of Life,” which featured his first solo Billboard No. 1 with “Slow Suicide.”
Through the immense love and support of his family and, grounded in faith, Stapp has a tremendous drive and purpose in performing, writing, and singing. He is determined to bring hope to “even one person” who may be amidst the kind of struggle he knows. Today, he is sharing his stories with the world of redemption, hope and inspiration as a theme of his music. This unique level of hope for him has reached a whole new dimension.
Stapp and his wife of 13 years, Jaclyn, along with his three children, moved to a community outside Nashville, Tennessee. Since the move, Stapp has not only found a haven for him and his family, but he’s found a community that nurtures his creativity and artistic talent.
In gratitude for the many interventions and blessings made on his behalf, Scott devotes himself to “paying it forward” to others in need through numerous outreaches. He created the With Arms Wide Open Foundation in 2000, which helps military vets and their families with issues of drug addiction, PTSD-triggered mental health issues and suicide efforts. His efforts were recognized when the Florida Association of Broadcasters gave him the Florida Service Award and in 2018 he was inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame.