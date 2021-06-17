ST. PETERSBURG — Tritonal will perform Saturday, July 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $32. For tickets and information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tritonal will present an immersive Independence Day laser experience. Tritonal are one of the most successful American electronic music duos of the past decade and a defining voice of the modern dance music era. Formed in 2008 in Austin, Texas, by producers/songwriters/DJs Chad Cisneros and David Reed, Tritonal count nearly 1 billion collective streams across their vast discography, which comprises three full-length albums, more than 200 original productions and remixes and six Top 10 hits across Billboard's electronic/dance charts.
The duo has built a dedicated worldwide following, a close-knit family of self-appointed Tritonians, via their international headlining tours and high-profile festival sets.
Tritonal today continue their path as dance music pioneers and forward-thinking artists via their groundbreaking original music, tastemaker Enhanced Music imprint and beloved weekly Tritonia radio show.