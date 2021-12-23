A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Matrix Resurrections’
- Genre: Science fiction and action
- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jada Pinkett Smith
- Director: Lana Wachowski
- Rated: R
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre.
The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on Dec. 22. It will also stream digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max beginning on that same date.
‘Sing 2’
- Genre: Jukebox musical comedy
- Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Nick Offerman, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono
- Director: Garth Jennings
- Rated: PG
Buster (Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but he has his eyes on a bigger prize: debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.
But with no connections, Buster and his cast — including harried mother Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll) — have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).
In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.
As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita’s leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha (Halsey).
Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.
The film will be released Dec. 22 by Universal Pictures.
‘The King’s Man’
- Genre: Period action spy film
- Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance
- Director: Matthew Vaughn
- Rated: R
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in “The King’s Man.”
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 22 by 20th Century Studios.
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson
- Director: Joel Coen
- Rated: R
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation of Shakespeare’s play: a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 25 by A24 prior to streaming on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.
‘A Journal for Jordan’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu, and Tamara Tunie
- Director: Denzel Washington
- Rated: PG-13
Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, “A Journal for Jordan” is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.
Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family.
The film is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Releasing on Dec. 25.
‘American Underdog’
- Genre: Biographical sprots drama
- Cast: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Chance Kelly, Cindy Hogan, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Danny Vinson, and Nic Harris
- Director: Andrew Erwin
- Rated: PG
“American Underdog” tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player — but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.
The film is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25 by Lionsgate.