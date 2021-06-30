TAMPA — An Evening with Chicago will be presented Friday, July 2, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Chicago will be performing hits spanning multiple generations.
From the signature sound of the Chicago horns, their iconic vocalists and a few dozen classic hits such as “Saturday in the Park,” “Make Me Smile,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “You’re the Inspiration,” “If You Leave Me Now” and “25 or 6 to 4,” this band’s concerts are celebrations. In 2019, the band had its 52nd consecutive year of touring, without missing a single concert date.
Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns — Chicago — came in at No. 4 in Billboard Magazine's recent Top Bands and Duos, the highest charting American band in the chart’s history. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
“Chicago Transit Authority,” Chicago's first album, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014 and the band performed on the Grammy stage for the first time that year. Robert Lamm and James Pankow became inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.
Chicago’s lifetime achievements include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities. Record sales include 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards.
The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.