ST. PETERSBURG — Daytime diva Wendy Williams will bring her “For the Record” tour to the Tampa Bay area with one show Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The media mogul, fashion designer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, actress, performer and best-selling author will set the record straight as she dishes on her life story in a sit-down setting with surprise stand-up comedy friends.
Williams is best known for her long-running Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show.” Recently extended through 2020, the show has been nominated for multiple daytime Emmy awards, has memorabilia in the Smithsonian Museum, and is broadcasts in 53 countries.
Taped live in New York City, the show is a reflection of Williams’ entertaining personality and distinctive sense of humor. The focus on entertainment and pop culture exemplifies her passion for those topics, and the show’s signature segments include “Hot Topics” with her own “Say It Like You Mean It” take on the juiciest celebrity headlines; “Trendy at Wendy,” which showcases the hottest brands; and “Ask Wendy,” where she offers real advice to audience members looking for answers.
Prior to achieving success in daytime television, Williams built a devoted fan base throughout a successful 23-year career in radio, with “The Wendy Williams Experience,” being a top-rated daily radio show. Syndicated nationally, it aired on WBLS in New York and had an audience of more than 12 million people. One of the most popular personalities in radio, Williams was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in November of 2009 – one of only a handful of women with that honor.