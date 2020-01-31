TAMPA — Legendary musician Billy Joel will perform Friday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
It’s not the entertainer’s first visit to Amalie Arena. Joel sold out the venue in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
“As we continue to work to bring world-class events to Tampa, we are excited to have Billy Joel back at Amalie Arena on Feb. 7, 2020,” said Kevin Preast, senior vice president of event management at Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment.
Over the course of his career in music, Joel has sold more than 150 million records. He ranks as one of the most popular recording artists in the world. He has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972. In 1990, he was presented with a Grammy Legend Award. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, Joel was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor, in 2001. In 1999 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.
Joel is best known for hits such as “Piano Man," “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song),” “Only the Good Die Young,” “You May be Right,” "Uptown Girl" and "We Didn't Start the Fire."
In December 2013, Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise. Since January 2014, Joel has played one show per month at the Garden. This unprecedented and wildly successful residency marked its 60th consecutive sellout with the Jan. 24, 2019, show and hit its record-setting 100th career MSG show last July.
In November 2014, Joel received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding, entertaining and informing audiences, and inspiring new generations. The same month, he received the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond.
In 2016, the Library of Congress selected "Piano Man" for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”