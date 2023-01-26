CLEARWATER — Viral Instagram sensation “The Kat & Dave Show” — starring David Foster and Katharine McPhee — will visit the Tampa Bay area for one show on Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Foster is a 16-time Grammy award-winning musician, composer and producer. McPhee is an acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star. The two are on tour, bringing their viral Instagram show to venues across the United States.
Coming directly from the living room to the stage, this intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with Foster’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé and more as well as McPhee’s biggest songs from “American Idol,” “Smash” and “Waitress.” The pair also will throw in some of their favorites that they just love.
Foster has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs and Gloria Estefan. He is gearing up to take on Broadway with several projects including writing the music for a new musical about the iconic animated character Betty Boop. He is also writing the music for a musical based on the Amy Bloom novel and New York Times bestseller “Lucky Us.”
McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix original series “Country Comfort.” Previously she starred as Paige Dineen on the CBS’ spy drama “Scorpion” and starred in NBC’s award-winning musical series “Smash,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include “CSI: NY,” “Community,” and “Family Guy.”
McPhee appeared on the big screen in Relativity’s “Shark Night 3D” and Columbia’s romantic comedy “The House Bunny.” In addition to her acting career, she finds great success in the music space after her turn on Season 5 of “American Idol.” McPhee’s first single debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard’s Hot Singles Sales chart. Her debut album landed on the Billboard 200 chart and went gold in 2008.
McPhee also has a presence in theater, having recently starred in both the U.S. and U.K. productions of “Waitress.”