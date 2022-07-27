‘Anything’s Possible’ is a refreshing, respectful trans teen rom-com
Go on: Call me a hopeless romantic. I can be beguiled by any routine romantic comedy formula, no matter how banal or cliché the storyline may be under critical scrutiny. Take your pick: boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy reunites with girl; girl meets boy, girl finds a better option, girl chooses true love over society’s expectations; or girl meets boy, boy does something stupid, boy promises he won’t do it again, girl forgives boy. In the fabricated rom-com milieu, everybody lives happily ever after – unless one of them is terminally ill or a psychopath, which would call into question the film’s categorization as a rom-com.
If you sensed some sarcasm in the previous passage, then maybe you would agree that I’m more of a cynical romantic. It’s not that I don’t believe in love; it’s that I know it’s rarely as easy to find and maintain as portrayed in the movies. As Duncan Sheik sang, “Happiness ain’t never how you think it should be.” Mind your double negatives, Duncan.
There’s no need to trace the Hollywood history of the rom-com other than to mention a few classic standouts of the genre, such as “How to Marry a Millionaire” starring Betty Grable, Marilyn Monroe, and Lauren Bacall; “The Philadelphia Story” with Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart; “Roman Holiday” with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn; and “The Seven Year Itch” with Marilyn Monroe and Tom Ewell. Filmmaker John Hughes introduced my generation to the teen rom-com with 1984’s “Sixteen Candles” and 1986’s “Pretty in Pink.” Around the same time, John Cusack played the lead in two other genre examples, including “One Crazy Summer” in 1986 and “Say Anything…” in 1989. The 1980s ended with “When Harry Met Sally…” and the 1990s continued to tell silly little love stories with “Pretty Woman,” “Doc Hollywood,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
The teen rom-com films of Hughes clearly influenced Billy Porter in his directorial debut “Anything’s Possible.” The coming-of-age romantic comedy was released on July 22 on Prime Video.
The official synopsis describes “Anything’s Possible” as a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa (Eva Reign), a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. On the first day of school, she finds herself partnered with Khal (Abubakr Ali) in an art class. Khal is immediately attracted to her, and — with some encouragement from his brother Arwin (Naveen Paddock) — he finds the courage to present her with a bouquet of flowers. Unfortunately, the gesture causes friction between Kelsa and Em (Courtnee Carter), one of her best friends, who had already made it evident that she had a crush on Khal.
Despite the drama, Kelsa and Khal start seeing each other. Their relationship is happily received by most of the student population at the high school. Porter emphasizes this through an exaggerated sequence where legions of students line the school’s halls to gawk at the couple while texting one-liners proclaiming their approval. It’s “The Telephone Hour” from “Bye Bye Birdie,” only creepy and invasive instead of cute and benign.
Like Kelsa, Khal also loses his best friend Otis (Grant Reynolds) over the romance. Jealousy drives the dispute between Kelsa and Em, while Otis disowns Khal due to bigotry and misinformation. Otis becomes one face of transphobic discrimination in the film, repeatedly misgendering Kelsa. An incident in the girl’s locker room triggers a landslide of complications, many of which correspond to very topical, very distressing real-world issues faced by the transgender community. The story references these issues — bathroom bans, “gender critical” feminists, and hordes of toxic internet trolls — without addressing them effectively.
Then again, this is a rom-com, not a symposium for rigorous social commentary.
Porter also can be excused for inserting various plot devices and improbable contrivances — our leads each manage to complete portraits in a 50-minute class session on the first day of school! — and leaving some minor conflicts either unresolved or hastily repaired. As is often the case, the high school is populated with 20-somethings trying to remember what it was like to be teenagers and teachers who seem like they have never spent a single day in charge of a classroom. The setting borrows characteristics of Disney’s “High School Musical” franchise and “Glee,” and ignores the existence of an ongoing pandemic.
The chemistry between Kelsa and Khal makes “Anything’s Possible” feel both genuine and magical. The film unapologetically acknowledges the challenges every fledgling relationship faces, while providing a unique and refreshing perspective. Its protagonists make rational, practical decisions. Ximena Garcia Lecuona’s script celebrates innocence and the exquisite chaos of young love while underscoring the importance of empathy and tolerance.
Both Khal and Kelsa’s mother — played wonderfully by Renée Elise Goldsberry — must learn to be protective without restraining her identity. It is a candid, poignant glimpse at the nexus of legitimate compassion and stifling isolationism that must be carefully balanced by those who seek to be supportive and encouraging allies.
Is “Anything’s Possible” just another addition to the very long list of typical teen romantic comedies? Yes — and no.
“This story is really about the courage to love,” Porter said in the film’s production notes. He believes the film ties together the different versions of love that trans people experience. “I think it’s about time that we
see that kind of love. Not too many people are blessed to see that kind of love on screen — a character with both family and friends being supportive.”
At a time when the political climate is fostering a wave of anti-transgender legislation, it is difficult to calculate the damage being done daily. State legislatures across the United States introduce bills that, as summarized by the American Civil Liberties Union, “target transgender and nonbinary people for discrimination, such as by barring or criminalizing healthcare for trans youth, barring access to the use of appropriate facilities like restrooms, restricting trans students’ ability to fully participate in school and sports, allowing religiously motivated discrimination against trans people, or making it more difficult for them to get identification documents with their name and gender.”
One wonders if the supporters of these initiatives truly understand the repercussions of legislation that seeks to exclude and erase an entire group of people. One wonders if the calculated proliferation of blatant misinformation and the cultivated distrust of scientists and medical professionals has left a throngs of people incapable of distinguishing truth from propaganda. One wonders if the relentless campaign to demonize and ostracize the transgender community will be used as a blueprint to isolate and expel other groups in the future.
To be clear: “Anything’s Possible” neither asks nor seeks to answer these questions. It merely acknowledges the fact that Kelsa is always conscious of how others may perceive her.
Hopefully the tyranny of the vocal minority will soon wane as more people step forward as friends and allies of transgender and nonbinary people. Films featuring positive depictions of confident trans protagonists can help move society in the right direction — and “Anything’s Possible” is a perfect example of that.