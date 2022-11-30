Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Fest has Kody Norris Show
DUNEDIN — The 2022 Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the North Beach picnic area at Honeymoon Island State Park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite.com or $18 the day of the event. Children 11 and younger are admitted for free.
Park entry is not included in the event ticket price. The park entry fee is $4 for one person in a vehicle and $8 for two to eight people in a vehicle.
The event will serve up six hours of traditional bluegrass music from a variety of entertainers, including the Kody Norris Show, Amanda Cook Band, and Justin Mason and Blue Night. There will be a selection of food vendors and a children’s activity area. For information, visit honeymoonislandbluegrassfestival.com.
The Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Island Parks Citizens Service Organization supporting Honeymoon Island State Park and Caladesi Island State Park. The Friends of the Island Parks Citizen Support Organization was formed in 2002 by a small group of people who were dedicated to preserving, protecting and promoting the two state parks. The organization serves as a nonprofit corporation to generate both financial and volunteer resources that support the mission and best interest of these parks.
The Kody Norris Show is fronted by Kody Norris on guitar, with Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris playing fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo and “Cousin” Charlie Lowman on bass.
Growing up in East Tennessee, Norris was bitten by the bluegrass bug, and quickly added guitar, banjo, and bass to his repertoire. From age 15, Norris pursued his interest in the music business, working as a sideman and studio musician, teaching music lessons, and serving as an emcee.
Being a multi-instrumentalist and versatile singer opened doors to many opportunities including playing with Ralph Stanley, Ralph Stanley II, and Joe Isaacs. A chance meeting with Campbell Mercer, executive producer of the Cumberland Highlanders Show on the RFD-TV network, led to a nine-year stint playing guitar on that show.
In 2006, Norris distilled his years of varied experience into founding his own band, Kody Norris and the Watauga Mountain Boys, with a desire to build on the inspirations of his youth, including the music of Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, Jimmy Martin, Jim and Jesse, and others. In 2015, the group rebranded as The Kody Norris Show.
The Amanda Cook Band is based out of Virginia. Originally from the Gulf Coast of Florida, Cook formed the band in late 2013 after many years of playing in a band with her father. With four albums under her name, she is positioned as one of the leading bluegrass female singers with a band of experienced bluegrass musicians.
Justin Mason & Blue Night formed in 2018. Mason and his friends sought a vehicle to bring his original songs to a wider audience while setting a high standard for live performances. Each member of the band has a “performance and fun first” mentality and their goal is always to make folks smile. The band pays homage to the legends of bluegrass music, but it also strives to bring something special to the stage each time to give the audience member a new experience.
Zodiacs to present the Dali Dozen
ST. PETERSBURG — The Zodiac Membership Committee will present the Dali Dozen 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg.
The museum will be featuring 12 local artists selected by the Zodiac Membership Committee of the Dali.
Within the museum and under the lights in the Avant-garden, the artists and artisans will share their talents in celebration of the vibrant Tampa Bay art scene. The Zodiacs are an all-volunteer group that supports the mission of the Dalí Museum by building meaningful relationships with members and helping to strengthen the ties between the museum and the arts community
Redington Shores artist Jackie Kaufman is among those chosen to showcase her art at this event and will be displaying her metal sculpture chess, game boards and small sculptures.
Guests may view a variety of works from the featured artists including photography, painting, sculptures, jewelry, performances and more. With complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cash bars, meet, mix and mingle with the artists, Dalí Museum members and volunteers and other art-loving community members. Additionally, the museum galleries will be open to view both our permanent collection of Dalí works and the special exhibition, “The Shape of Dreams,” which features five centuries of dream-inspired art and a new, interactive dream experience.
For information about the artists, visit thedali.org/artists-of-the-dali-dozen-2022. For event information, visit thedali.org/event/special-holiday-event-the-dali-dozen-2022/.
WCP to stage holiday production
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present William Missouri Downs' “How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” running Dec. 2-11, at 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 a person. Visit wcplayers.com or call 727-437-2363.
The production will be directed by Jimmy Chang.
It’s Christmas, that wonderful time of year when families deck the halls, don their gay apparel, and pretend they don’t hate each other. College student Loretta hasn’t been home in two years because she has nothing in common with her blue-collar parents, Jerry and Rosy Nutt. When she left to attend Harvard, she thought she’d never return, but then she fell in love with a cultivated Cambridge law student, Langdon Kennedy, and he wants to meet her parents.
The difference between Loretta’s law student and her parents couldn’t be more profound. He loves yachting, while her parents never let her near water — growing up, Loretta’s mother told her chlorine caused skepticism. He reads Tennyson, while her parents read Jonathan Livingston Seagull — not the book, the Cliffs Notes.
“How to Survive Your Family at Christmas” is a comedy about family, love, and the one thing we all need to survive the holidays, forgiveness.
Creative Pinellas to host ‘Path to Unity’ project
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host the Florida Bar’s “Path to Unity” project, running Nov. 30 through Dec. 15.
“Path to Unity” is a traveling exhibit sponsored by the Florida Bar ‘s Standing Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, honoring attorneys in Florida who exemplify the values for the Florida Bar’s mission for equality. The program was created to engage and educate lawyers, future lawyers and students and to help them understand their power to have a transformative and lasting impact on underrepresented communities, our rights, and our society.
During the past year, “Path to Unity” has traveled around the state, displaying portraits of the legendary lawyer painted by commissioned student artists.
Starlett Massey and Kyleen Hinkle are the co-chairs of the Pinellas County “Path to Unity” committee, which aims to “educate lawyers and non-lawyers alike about our country’s civil rights movement.”
Lawyers featured in the exhibit include:
• James Weldon Johnson, the first Black person admitted to the Florida Bar through an individual examination and author of the 1900 hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” referred to as the Black national anthem.
• Anna Brenner Meyers, founding member and first president of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.
• Judge Mario Goderich, first president of the Cuban American Bar Association and the first Hispanic/Cuban American to hold various judicial posts.
• Larry D. Smith, LGBTQ community advocate and the first openly gay member to serve on the Supreme Court Commission of Florida.
• James Kracht, an advocate for blind lawyers in Florida and past president of the Florida Council for the Blind who helped organize the Florida Bar’s first continuing legal education seminar about lawyers with disabilities.
“We are so excited to work with the committee and to host this exhibit at the gallery at Creative Pinellas,” said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “Art has a unique way of connecting ideas and emotions, of telling stories in ways that create an opportunity for people to learn things they didn’t know and see things in new ways. In this case, five amazing portraits of five powerful leaders who changed the world in positive ways.”
Creative Pinellas is also offering a continuing legal education course that aligns with the exhibit on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m., featuring Smith, the only living lawyer to be honored with a “Path to Unity” portrait. For more information and to register for the CLE program, visit www.eventbrite.com.
