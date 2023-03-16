ST. PETERSBURG — Sabrina Carpenter will perform Friday, March 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film.
Carpenter had her first leading role in the 2019 movie “The Short History of the Long Road,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for Best Performance at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Carpenter also led the cast and executive produced Netflix’s “Work It,” which debuted at No. 1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in “Mean Girls.”
Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros. feature “Clouds.” Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles — “Thumbs,” “Sue Me” and “Why” — and the albums “Singular: Act I” and “Singular: Act II.”
In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film “Emergency” on Amazon Prime, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Carpenter recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times” and “Vicious.”
Carpenter released her most recent studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” in July 2022. The 13-track album chronicles her various transformations through personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances. Whether it be the extreme dynamics of “Tornado Warnings” or the honest and powerful “Because I Liked a Boy,” the album showcases her at her most raw and real.