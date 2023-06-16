LARGO — Shevonne & The Force will perform Friday, June 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $9.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
A multi-hyphenate, genre-bending artist, Shevonne Philidor is a singer-songwriter, producer, and actress who epitomizes her dynamic background in music and performing arts. In 2003, she made her first TV debut on “America’s Most Talented Kids,” and in 2010, she made an appearance on “America’s Got Talent Wild Card.”
A recipient of the prestigious NFAA scholarship, she also made American Idol’s top 40 twice in 2016 and 2019, the same year she performed at Austin City Limits with five-time Grammy award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. In 2021, she performed alongside CeeLo Green at a Super Bowl party for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was tapped to sing for ABC’s Juneteenth celebration with T.I. and Domani.
Working with Grand Hustle Records, she’s a Luna Guitar-endorsed artist who was also selected to perform in Just Blaze’s SXSW showcase in 2022. A theatre kid at heart, she’s flexed her acting skills on a national tour for Todrick Hall’s musical, “Oz The Musical,” and she was also recently casted in “Life’s Rewards,” an upcoming Amazon Prime TV show.