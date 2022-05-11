CLEARWATER — Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Stryper will take the stage Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
In the Christian hard-rock genre, Stryper is known for its distinctive brand of "heavenly metal," extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winning group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You.”
Stryper’s career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multi-platinum release “To Hell with the Devil.” The band also made history in 1987 when it notched three songs in Dial-MTV’s Top 10 with videos “Calling on You,” “Free,” and “Honestly,” being the first band ever to have two songs in the Top 10 simultaneously.
Today, more than 35 years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe.
The band currently features three original members — Michael Sweet on lead vocals and guitar, Robert Sweet on drums, and Oz Fox on guitar — plus bassist Perry Richardson.
With 19 studio albums under their belt, the band has remained active since reforming in 2004.
"We’re incredibly happy to continue to get to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper,” Michael Sweet said. “We love making records and touring and consider ourselves incredibly blessed to get to do what we do."
Sweet has been the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983.
Through it all, Stryper continues to remain steadfast in their faith and their commitment to musical excellence. As for what the future holds, especially during these uncertain times, Sweet encourages everyone to be hopeful and prayerful.
"Whatever you believe, I challenge you to bow your head, look up to heaven, and say a prayer to God," he said. “Pray longer, pray harder and pray more often, and let’s see what happens. I guarantee it will change lives for the better."