The award-winning singer-songwriter is on tour in support of her most important work to date, “Rifles & Rosary Beads,” and her newly released book. Co-written with U.S. veterans and their families, “Rifles & Rosary Beads” consists of 11 deeply personal songs that reveal the untold stories and struggles veterans and their spouses deal with abroad and after returning home. The songs are a sample of the nearly four hundred songs that highly accomplished songwriters have co-written as part of the 5-year-old SongwritingWith:Soldiers program.
According to a press release from All Eyes Media, participants of the program have shared that the experience of songwriting was life-changing for them, with some even going so far as to say it was life-saving. Something about writing that song — telling that story — is healing. It is what program co-founder Darden Smith calls post-traumatic-growth.
Gauthier's first nine albums presented extraordinary confessional songs, deeply personal, profoundly emotional pieces ranging from “I Drink,” a blunt accounting of addiction, to “March 11, 1962,” the day she was born — and relinquished to an orphanage — to “Worthy,” in which the singer finally understands she is deserving of love. Maybe that's where the confessional song cycle ends, for she has midwifed these eleven new songs in careful collaboration with other souls whose struggle is urgent, immediate, and palpable. And none are about her.
Each song on Rifles & Rosary Beads is a gut punch: deceptively simple and emotionally complex. From the opening “Soldiering On” to “Bullet Holes in the Sky”, while “Iraq” depicts the helpless horror of a female military mechanic being dehumanized and sexually harassed by fellow soldiers.
Darrell Scott, returning from one of Smith's first retreats, called and told Gauthier she needed to participate. “I felt unqualified,” Gauthier said. “I didn't know anything about the military, I was terrified of f-----g it up. I didn't feel I knew how to be in the presence of that much trauma without being afraid. But Darrell knew I could do it. Turns out, I was able to sit with the veterans with a sense of calmness and help them articulate their suffering without fear. I was shocked by that. And I took to it.”
It has become a calling.
“My job as a songwriter is to find that thing a soul needs to say,” Gauthier explained. “Each retreat brings together a dozen or so soldiers and four songwriters, three songs each in two days. We don't have a choice. We have to stay focused, listen carefully, and make sure every veteran gets their own song. And we always do.”
None of the veterans are artists.
“They don't write songs, they don't know that songs can be used to move trauma,” she said. “Their understanding of song doesn't include that. For me it's been the whole damn deal. Songwriting saved me. It's what I think the best songs do, help articulate the ineffable, make the invisible visible, creating resonance, so that people, — including the songwriter — don’t feel alone.”
The impact of these songs becomes visible quickly and unexpectedly.
“Because the results are so dramatic, this could work for other traumas,” Gauthier added. “Trauma is the epidemic. You say opioid, I say trauma epidemic. As an addict, I know addiction is self-medication because of suffering, and beneath that pain is always trauma. Underneath so much of the problems in the world is trauma, it's the central issue humanity is dealing with. We've found something powerful here, that brings hope to people who are hurting. So, they are truly seen, and know they are not alone.”