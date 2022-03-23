TAMPA — Legendary American rock group Grand Funk Railroad will visit the Tampa Bay area alongside special guest Jefferson Starship. The two bands will perform Thursday, March 24, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
According to the event venue, this concert is sold out. For information, visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Grand Funk Railroad, known as “The American Band,” is a high-energy five-piece group that laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. The fact that the band’s legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape 53 years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan, is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power.
Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles — including “We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each. The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package “Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.”
Mega-hits “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio.
“We’re an American Band” has been used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national television advertisement campaign and in Disney’s feature film “The Country Bears.” Additionally, “We’re an American Band” was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film “Radio,” and in the swashbuckler “Sahara” starring Matthew McConaughey.
Jefferson Starship is an American rock band from San Francisco, formed in 1974. The group is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 1980s, earning three platinum and eight gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. Their top hits include “Miracle,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Find Your Way Back” and “Jane.”