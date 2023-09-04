A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Nun II’
Genre: Supernatural horror
Cast: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell
Director: Michael Chaves
Rated: R
It is 1956 in France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading.
“The Nun II,” the sequel to the worldwide smash hit, follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak (Bonnie Aarons), the demon nun.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on Sept. 8 by Warner Bros. Pictures.
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin
Director: Nia Vardalos
Rated: PG-13
From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 8 by Focus Features.
‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’
Genre: Comedy and drama
Cast: Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Bette Midler
Director: Trish Sie
Rated: PG-13
Inspired by true events, “Sitting in Bars with Cake” follows best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A’zion) navigating life in Los Angeles in their 20s.
Corinne, the ultimate extrovert, convinces her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars with the goal of meeting people and developing confidence — also known as “cakebarring.” During their year of “cakebarring,” Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, and the pair face a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.
“Sitting in Bars with Cake” isn't only a madcap joyride through some of L.A.’s most colorful watering holes, it's a moving celebration of female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places. The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 8 by Amazon Studios.
‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe’
Genre: Coming-of-age romantic comedy
Cast: Max Pelayo, Reese Gonzales, Verónica Falcón, Kevin Alejandro, Eva Longoria, and Eugenio Derbez
Director: Aitch Alberto
Rated: PG-13
Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s young adult novel, the film centers on the friendship between two teenage Mexican-American loners in 1987 El Paso who explore a new, unusual friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on Sept. 8 by Blue Fox Entertainment.
‘My Animal’
Genre: Supernatural horror and romance
Cast: Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, Heidi von Palleske, Cory Lipman, Charles F. Halpenny, Harrison W Halpenny, Joe Apollonio, Scott Thompson, Dean McDermott, and Stephen McHattie
Director: Jacqueline Castel
Rated: R
Tormented by a hidden family curse, Heather (Bobbi Salvör Menuez) is forced to live a secluded life on the outskirts of a small town. When she falls for the rebellious Jonny (Amandla Stenberg), their connection threatens to unravel Heather's suppressed desires, tempting her to unleash the animal within.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on Sept. 8, and on digital formats on Sept. 15, through Paramount Global Content Distribution.
‘Rotting in the Sun’
Genre: Comedy and thriller
Cast: Jordan Firstman, Sebastián Silva, and Catalina Saavedra
Director: Sebastián Silva
Not rated
After encountering social media celebrity Jordan (Jordan Firstman) at a gay nudist beach, Sebastián (Sebastián Silva) reluctantly agrees to direct his new project. But when Sebastián goes missing, Jordan embarks on a wild, quasi-detective journey through Mexico City.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on Sept. 8 prior to streaming on Mubi on Sept. 15.
‘The Changeling’
Genre: Horror and fantasy
Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter, Clark Backo, and Samuel T. Herring
Not rated
Based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle, “The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield) and Emma’s (Clark Backo) love story is a fairy tale — until Emma mysteriously vanishes. Bereft, Apollo finds himself on a death-defying odyssey through a New York City he didn’t know existed.
The Apple+ series will premiere on Sept. 8 with the first three episodes.