ST. PETERSBURG — Remember when alternative rockers Anberlin disbanded in 2014 following the release of “Lowborn,” their seventh album? Well, they are back together, and they are hitting the road this September with The Early November and additional special guests to be announced soon.
Live Nation will present Anberlin’s 2021 tour, kicking off Saturday, Sept. 4, in Orlando. The band’s second stop will bring them to the Tampa Bay area for a show Sunday, Sept. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $28.50. For tickets and information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
“Collectively we’ve all been through so much change and heaviness this past year and a half,” said Anberlin vocalist Stephen Christian. He expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour. “But the time has finally come. We are beyond pumped to come together as a music community and do what we enjoy the most.”
The group originally formed in Winter Haven in 2002. They have released seven innovative and sincere albums that have affected fans in deeply emotional ways. “Lowborn,” their most recent album, was released in 2014 through Tooth & Nail. Instead of recording the album together, the musicians did their parts with separate producers they each selected. Drums were recorded with Matt Goldman in Atlanta and later combined with bass and guitar in Lakeland, with Copeland’s Aaron Marsh. Vocals were recorded with the band’s longtime collaborator Aaron Sprinkle in Franklin, Tennessee.
Anberlin’s current lineup features Stephen Christian on vocals, Joseph Milligan on guitar, Christian McAlhaney on guitar, Deon Rexroat on bass, and Nathan Young on drums.