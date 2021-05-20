ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Francis, music director of the Florida Orchestra, will lead a special pay-what-you-can Inside the Music concert on Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto to celebrate the “never give up” spirit of the Tampa Bay community and the finale of this extraordinary season. The concert will be Thursday, May 27, 7:30 p.m., at the the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
In one of his signature events, Francis will take a deep dive into a single work, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” featuring pianist Natasha Paremski. It’s a fitting work for the time of COVID: Despite deafness and hardship, Beethoven never gave up.
“The concerto encapsulates the heroic struggle of the individual and how one determined soul can influence the world around him to a magnificent degree,” Francis says.
In a casual setting, Francis will use unique insight, humor and live musical demos with the soloist and orchestra to help audiences listen deeper to this work of unprecedented depth and expression. The evening ends with a performance of the full concerto. Audiences will never listen to music the same way again.
Admission to Inside the Music: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto is pay-what-you-can at the door general admission, but the audience will be socially distanced inside the concert hall. There will be no advance sales or reservations. The concert will follow TFO’s health and safety protocols this season including required face masks and no intermission. For full safety measures, visit floridaorchestra.org.
For more than five decades, the Florida Orchestra has endured as an artistic gem in the Tampa Bay community. In October 2020, TFO was one of the first and few orchestras in the country to return to the stage for live audiences with new health and safety measures in place exclusively at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. By the end of May, TFO will have performed 80 concerts this season — more than just about any other orchestra in the nation. Next up is Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, set for May 22 and 23, led from the keyboard by Stuart Malina in the Raymond James Pops series. For the season finale of the Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series, Francis will conduct the full Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto concert on May 29 and 30, which also includes Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish.”
For tickets, visit floridaorchestra.org
Now in his sixth season as music director of The Florida Orchestra, Francis has raised artistic excellence to new heights, strengthened the audience’s connection to the music, reinvigorated TFO’s community and education programs, and been a beacon of creativity and inspiration. He has made a long-term commitment to the Florida Orchestra and the Tampa Bay community, extending his contract through at least 2024. The internationally acclaimed conductor also is music director of the Mainly Mozart Festival in San Diego and principal conductor of Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz in Germany.
Natasha Paremski, an internationally acclaimed pianist, has performed with major orchestras around the world. This will be her second appearance with TFO this season, previously performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
The Florida Orchestra is recognized as Tampa Bay’s leading performing arts institution, the largest professional orchestra in Florida, and one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in America. For its 53rd season, the orchestra is proud to introduce free live-streaming video of select concerts so everyone has access to the music. For tickets and information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org.