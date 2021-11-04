A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Eternals’
- Genre: Action, adventure and superhero
- Cast: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie
- Director: Chloé Zhao
- Rated: PG-13
Marvel Studios presents “Eternals,” the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an all-new adventure introducing 10 superheroes never seen before on screen.
“Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.
The film will be released theatrically Nov. 5 as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Finch’
- Genre: Post-apocalyptic science fiction
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier, and Skeet Ulrich
- Director: Miguel Sapochnik
- Rated: PG-13
Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his beloved dog and a newly created robot — in a dangerous and ravaged world.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 5 by Apple TV+.
‘Red Notice’
- Genre: Action and comedy
- Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot
- Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber
- Rated: PG-13
When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted — goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case.
His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.
The film will release Nov. 5 in theaters and Nov. 12 on Netflix.
‘Spencer’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins
- Director: Pablo Larraín
- Rated: R
The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs
and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.
There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.
“Spencer” is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.
The film will be theatrically released Nov. 5.
‘Dangerous’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, and Mel Gibson
- Director: David Hackl
- Rated: R
Ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is trying to quietly serve out his parole — with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants and his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson).
But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth. A band of heavily armed mercenaries wants something Dylan's brother was hiding, and Dylan will need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres and on-demand on Nov. 5 by Lionsgate.
‘Love Hard’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Darren Barnet
- Director: Hernán Jiménez
- Not rated
An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix Nov. 5.
‘The Beta Test’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe, Virginia Newcomb, and Jessie Barr
- Director: Jim Cummings
- Not rated
A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, murder and infidelity in this scintillating satire.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Nov. 5 by IFC Films.