CLEARWATER — Tesla will perform Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The band is on the road in support of “Shock,” their most recent album released in March. The album was produced and co-written by Phil Collen, the lead guitarist for the rock band Def Leppard.
The multi-platinum selling iconic rock band formed in Sacramento, California, in 1985 out of an earlier, locally popular group called City Kidd, which dated back to 1982. According to the band’s official website, they were writing original music that didn’t fit their name. At management’s suggestion, the band named itself after the eccentric inventor Nikola Tesla, who pioneered the radio but was given only belated credit for doing so.
Tesla attracted attention performing at showcases in Los Angeles. They scored a deal with Geffen Records and released “Mechanical Resonance,” their debut album, in 1986. The album spawned the hard rock hits “Modern Day Cowboy” and “Little Suzi.”
“Mechanical Resonance” entered the Top 40 and eventually went platinum.
Tesla next released “The Great Radio Controversy” in 1989. “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” the first single from the album, peaked at 13 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Another single from the album, “Love Song,” reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a gold record. Its success helped push “The Great Radio Controversy” into the Top 20 and double-platinum sales figures. A follow-up single, “The Way It Is,” was also a hit.
Tesla’s music is often referred to as heavy metal but is better described as blues metal. The band’s lyrics also strayed from the themes popular in heavy metal, particularly in the 1980s at the beginning of their career. A further distinction from their contemporaries was their blue-collar, T-shirt-and-jeans image which was in strong contrast to glam bands of the time, which were characterized by big hair, leather pants, and flashy makeup.
During the early years of their career, Tesla toured with music heavyweights such as David Lee Roth, Def Leppard, and Aerosmith.