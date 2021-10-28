CLEARWATER — Comedian and internet sensation Terrence K. Williams will perform Saturday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Making his Clearwater debut, Williams will bring his sensational brand of humor tackling life and politics in an uproarious show.
Williams has been making people laugh his entire life and is the author of “From the Foster House to the White House,” from Freiling Publishing. The book relates his incredible journey about growing up without a home and achieving the American dream. Williams was introduced on stage by former President Donald J. Trump as a "talented, talented guy." He is a frequent guest on Fox News’ “Gutfield.”
The evening will also feature Steve "Mudflap" McGrew, the hellbent hillbilly who many call the funniest man in America and a national treasure.