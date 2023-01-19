SAFETY HARBOR — Chicago blues masters Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials will perform Friday, Jan. 27, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
“The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials” is the band’s most recent Alligator Records release. With almost 35 history-making years together, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials ply their musical talents with skills that have been honed to a razor's edge.
Mixing slide guitar boogies and raw-boned shuffles with the deepest slow-burners, Lil' Ed Williams and his Blues Imperials deliver riotous, rollicking and intensely emotional blues. In addition to Lil’ Ed Williams, the band features bassist James "Pookie" Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton.
Born in Chicago in 1955, in the heart of Chicago’s tough West Side, Williams grew up surrounded by music. He was playing guitar, then drums and bass, by the time he was 12. Growing up, Ed and his half-brother Pookie received lessons and support from their famous uncle J. B. Hutto, who taught the boys how to feel, and not just play, the blues.
“J.B. taught me everything I know,” said Williams in a press release from Alligator Records. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”
Adding to the legend is Williams’ storybook rise, taking him from working at Chicago's Red Carpet Car Wash to entertaining thousands of fans all over the world. A two-song recording session for Alligator in 1985 quickly turned into an on-the-spot full album contract — and 28 more songs — when the band floored Alligator president Bruce Iglauer with their raw and raucous sound.
Twelve of those songs became the band’s debut album, “Roughhousin’,” released in September of 1986.
Since then, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials toured virtually non-stop, have been celebrated by press and radio, and earned new fans with every performance.
The band has played the Chicago Blues Festival multiple times, and have appeared at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival, the Tampa Bay Blues Festival, the San Diego Blues Festival, the Pennsylvania Blues Festival and dozens of other festivals around the country. Satisfying worldwide demand, they have performed at festivals in Canada, Great Britain, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey and Panama.
The band continues to bring their blistering Chicago blues to fans new and old. Lil’ Ed, Pookie, Mike and Kelly have seen sports stars and presidents, musical fads and fashion trends come and go. Meanwhile, their fiery music has more than stood the test of time.
“We’re not band members,” said Williams, “we’re family, and families stay together.”