Florida State Fair announces 2022 dates
TAMPA — The 2022 Florida State Fair will run Feb. 10-21 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
To kick-off ticket sales for the annual event, the Florida State Fair is offering a $5 admission ticket deal. This ticket is valid for entry on any one day of the 2022 Florida State Fair. Tickets sales began Sept. 13 and will continue while supplies last. To purchase this one-time ticket deal, visit floridastatefair.com.
The Florida State Fair, first held in Tampa in 1904, has become one of the largest events in the Sunshine State, attracting more than 500,000 people during its 12-day run. The Florida State Fair boasts the largest midway in the United States, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits, and attractions each year. As the first state fair of the year, the Florida State Fair is the first to debut all of the new and unique fair foods visitors have come to know and love.
For more information, visit www.floridastatefair.com or follow @FLStateFair on Facebook, Twitter, and/or Instagram.
Dunedin Portrait Sketch Group works featured in exhibit
DUNEDIN — Works by the Dunedin Portrait Sketch Group will be displayed for the October exhibit at the Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
A reception and open house will take place Friday, Oct. 8, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The artists will be on hand during the reception. The gallery will observe CDC guidelines.
For information, call 800-325-2050.
Joey Dee book signing set
CLEARWATER — Joseph DiNicola — better known as Joey Dee, an international renowned recording artist and Tampa Bay resident — will host a book signing event Saturday, Sept. 25, 2 to 5 p.m., at Clearwater Record Shop, 1610 N. Hercules Ave., Suite G, Clearwater.
Dee recently released the book “Peppermint Twist Chronicles.” As founder of the music group Joey Dee and the Starliters, the musician had a million-selling hit record with “Peppermint Twist,” released in 1961. He went on to become an international star of music, film, and TV. Dee still performs with his band, which includes his son Ronnie Dee, daughter Jamie Lee, and grandson AJ Dee.
Tampa Bay Symphony sets fall concert schedule
The Tampa Bay Symphony, under the direction of Mark Sforzini, will present its fall series of concerts in November.
Performances will be Sunday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The program will feature An Outdoor Overture by Aaron Copland; the first movement of Cello Concerto No. 1 by Saint-Saens, performed by Jonathan Entenza, the Jack Heller Young Artist Competition winner; and
Portrait of Lake Morraine by Kevin Lau, the composition competition winner. Last year, there were 67 composition entries from 15 different countries.
For information, call 727-827-8087 or visit www.TampaBaySymphony.org.
Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup
TAMPA — The Gasparilla Music Festival presented by Coppertail Brewing Co. recently released its full lineup of performers along with performance dates for the festival taking place Oct. 1-3.
Among the new artists added to the lineup are The Motet, Mod Sun, Cedric Burnside, Cade, and DJ Casper who will performing on the JW Marriott Stage; Mondo Cozmo and The Bright Light Social Hour who will performing on the Morgan Auto Stage; and Someday River and Speak Easy who will performing on the Ferman Amphitheatre Stage. A previously announced artist, The Old 97’s, has canceled their appearance.
A full list of the artists and times can be found on the festival website at gasparillamusic.com/2021-lineup/ or by downloading the festival app.
The Gasparilla Music Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021. The festival is produced by the nonprofit Gasparilla Music Foundation and proceeds benefit youth music education through its Recycled Tunes program. In 2020, the foundation provided 595 new and used instruments, equipment and repairs to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools.
GMF takes place along Tampa’s Riverwalk and features four stages throughout Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park.
Tickets to the festival are available at www.gmftickets.com.
Patton Oswalt cancels Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — The Patton Oswalt performance scheduled at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 30, has been canceled.
Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.