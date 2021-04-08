The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Voyagers’
- Genre: Action and science fiction
- Cast: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, and Fionn Whitehead
- Director: Neil Burger
- Rated: PG-13
With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet.
But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the insatiable hunger for power.
The film is scheduled to be released April 9 by Lionsgate.
‘Thunder Force’
- Genre: Comedy, action and fantasy
- Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Dunn, Melissa Leo, Melissa Ponzio, Ben Falcone, and Tyrel Jackson Williams
- Director: Ben Falcone
- Rated: PG-13
In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) and Emily (Octavia Spencer) reunite after Emily devises a treatment that gives them the powers to protect their city.
While the pair have wildly different personalities — Lydia is a free spirit who leaps without looking and Emily is a meticulous scientist — their lifelong bond of friendship sees them through their adventures. With help from Emily’s daughter Tracy (Taylor Mosby), the two are ready to do battle with the evil “Miscreants” including The Crab (Jason Bateman), Laser (Pom Klementieff), and their leader The King (Bobby Cannavale).
The film is schedule to be released April 9 by Netflix.
‘The Tunnel’
- Genre: Disaster thriller
- Cast: Thorbjørn Harr, Ylva Lyng Fuglerud, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Pål Øie, Lisa Carlehed, Kjersti Helen Rasmussen, Per Egil Aske, and Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes
- Director: Pål Øie
- Not rated
A tank truck crashes in a tunnel in the ice-cold Norwegian mountains, brutally trapping families, teenagers and tourists on their way home for Christmas.
A blizzard is raging outside and the first responders struggle to get to the scene of the accident. The wrecked tanker catches fire and the tunnel is filled with deadly smoke. Will the help get there in time?
The film is scheduled to be released on video on demand April 9 through Samuel Goldwyn Films.
‘My True Fairytale’
- Genre: Mystery, thriller and teen drama
- Cast: Emma Kennedy, Bruce Davison, Joanna Cassidy, Darri Ingolfsson, BJ Miller and Morgan Lindholm
- Director: D. Mitry
- Not rated
Angie Goodwin runs away after a horrific car crash to make her dream of becoming a superhero come true.
The film is schedule to be released in select theaters and on video on demand April 9.
‘Slalom’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau, Maïra Schmitt, and Axel Auriant
- Director: Charlène Favier
- Not rated
This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her predatory instructor, played by frequent Dardenne brothers collaborator Jérémie Renier.
In a breakthrough role, Noée Abita plays 15-year-old Lyz, a high school student in the French Alps who has been accepted to an elite ski club known for producing some of the country’s top professional athletes. Taking a chance on his new recruit, ex-champion turned coach Fred decides to mold Lyz into his shining star despite her lack of experience. Under his influence, she will have to endure more than the physical and emotional pressure of the training. Will Lyz’s determination help her escape Fred’s exploitative grip?
The film is scheduled to be released in virtual cinemas April 9 through Kino Lorber.
‘Moffie’
- Genre: War drama
- Cast: Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, and Matthew Vey
- Director: Oliver Hermanus
- Not rated
The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border.
Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and “die swart gevaar” (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high. But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army — something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on demand April 9 through IFC Films.