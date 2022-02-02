LARGO — “Look, Touch, Move,” an interactive sensory exhibition, is currently taking the center stage in the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
This dynamic artistic collaboration pairs artist Sharon McCaman’s interactive art exhibition “Reiteration” with “Reprise,” a new work choreographed by Creative Pinellas artist laureate Helen French. “Reiteration” will be on display at the gallery at Creative Pinellas from through March 27. French and McCaman will also be leading a series of dance and artistic workshops and experiences during the run of the exhibition.
“We are always looking for an opportunity to present the community with inventive and surprising artwork that give people a new way of enjoying, connecting with and experiencing the arts,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “With ‘Look, Touch, Move,” Sharon McCaman and Helen French have given us a real wow factor and we are so excited to premier this amazing, multi-layered arts experience.”
“Reiteration” features large scale sculptural pieces created by McCaman that use diverse textures, materials, and technology to create a multi-sensory and participatory experience for visitors.
“Reprise” will be created by French as she engages in a series of open rehearsals and workshops that explore the relationship between dance and McCaman’s interactive art sculptures. The premiere performance of “Reprise” is scheduled for Thursday, March 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Together, the two artists of “Look, Touch, Move” provide an opportunity for adults and children alike to experience themselves in space and in motion in ways not typically found in more traditional art spaces.
“This exhibition is thrilling because the community will have an opportunity to literally look, touch, move and interact with artwork in unique and exciting ways,” said Ed King, COO of Creative Pinellas. “Bringing together Sharon McCaman’s kinetic sculptures and technology in ‘Reiteration’ and Helen French’s visionary dance and choreography in ‘Reprise’ will certainly be a special artistic moment for Creative Pinellas, our local visitors and out of town guests. This is one collaboration you will not want to miss.”
McCaman is an interdisciplinary artist who works with a multitude of different media including, but not limited to, classical and contemporary movement techniques, digital media design, projection design, production design, sculpture, live video manipulation, and sensor technologies. She creates work that prioritizes the body and physical movement as well as the crafting of physical materials and the manipulation of technology. Aesthetically, her work often includes components of repetition and accumulation, while still leaving room for agency and interactivity, both for herself and for others. McCaman is currently working as a freelance interdisciplinary artist, teacher, and designer in St. Petersburg.
French, a native of St. Petersburg, received her BFA from the Juilliard School. Upon graduating she was invited to join Buglisi Dance Theatre. In addition to BDT’s annual New York City seasons she has toured nationally and internationally performing in such venues as the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Chautauqua Dance Festival, Vail International Dance Festival, Rishon LeZion International Festival in Israel, and the Oriente Occidente Festival in Rovereto, Italy. French has been instrumental in staging BDT’s works at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Pieve International School in Italy, North Carolina Dance Theater, the Alvin/Ailey Fordham BFA program, George Mason University, University of California at Long Beach, and Richmond University.
In addition to working with BDT, French is also a member of Karen Reedy Dance, most recently starring in the dance film “Les falaises.” She has performed with Nilas Martins’ Dance Company, participated in a residency at White Oak Dance working with choreographer Adam Hougland, and performed in the Guggenheim’s Works/Process program with Brian Reeder and Pam Tanowitz. She has presented a solo show at Studio@620 that featured the re-created works of Ruth St. Denis, Doris Humphrey and Jacqulyn Buglisi. Her own choreography has been shown at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, Clark Studio Theater, Kaatsbaan, Studio@620, the Palladium and St. Petersburg College. She was awarded a 2015 and 2016 Individual artist grant from the city of St. Petersburg.
A number of community happenings will surround “Look, Touch, Move,” including the following:
• “Look, Touch, Move” Improv Jam — Saturday, Feb. 5, 3 to 5 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. Musicians, performers, and artists of all disciplines are invited to the gallery at Creative Pinellas to create their own site-specific work inside Sharon McCaman’s “Reiteration” exhibition. Using McCaman’s exhibition and theme — as well as the work of one another — artists will create and share their short improvisions. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/look-touch-move-improv-jam-tickets-256395003357.
• “Reprise” open rehearsal — Wednesday, Feb. 9, noon to 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 18, noon to 2:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 23, noon to 2:30 p.m.; in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. All are welcome to watch Helen French as she choreographs her new site-specific work “Reprise” inside Sharon McCaman’s exhibition “Reiteration.” The dancers will stop at each half hour to talk with visitors and answer any questions they may have. “Reprise” will premiere on March 10. The event is free and open to the public.
• Creating Site-Specific Works of Art Workshop — Saturday, Feb. 12, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. Artist Sharon McCaman and dancer Helen French, who collaborated on the “Look, Touch, Move” project, will lead musicians, performers, artists and movers of all disciplines in creating their own site-specific work during this workshop, bringing it from conception to production to finished product. The program includes a complimentary lunch. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/workshop-creating-site-specific-works-of-art-tickets-254668659817.
• Conversation with the artists — Tuesday, March 1, noon to 1 p.m., via Zoom. Join “Look, Touch, Move” artists Helen French and Sharon McCaman for a conversation about finding inspiration, the opportunities and challenges of working in Pinellas County, and what’s next for them after “Look, Touch, Move.” The virtual program will be facilitated by Beth Gelman, interim gallery director. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_og0n4xo7RDeYfOJwqDNvcg.
• “Reprise: A Dance Performance” premiere — Thursday, March 10, 6 to 8 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/look-touch-move-reprise-a-dance-performance-premiere-tickets-252395440557.
For additional details on the “Look, Touch, Move” exhibition, visit www.creativepinellas.org.