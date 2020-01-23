McCartney Project to play Seminole High auditorium
SEMINOLE — The McCartney Project will perform Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., in the auditorium at Seminole High School, 8401 131st St. N., Seminole.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit www.TMPFloridaTix.com.
Billed as America’s No. 1 Paul McCartney, Wings and Beatles tribute, this show is more than a concert: It’s an experience. The authentic tribute starts with left-handed, sound-alike, look-alike Tony Burlingame portraying Paul McCartney and playing the iconic Hofner violin bass. Burlingame is backed by the talented McCartney Project band that recreates McCartney’s music note-for-note. They even have their own “Linda.”
Concertgoers will recognize every song as the band recreates the best of the Beatles and the monster hits of Wings. The show is family-friendly, covering more than three decades of music.
Presented by William Clare Entertainment, proceeds from the show will benefit Rotary charities and the Seminole High Warhawk Band. Some Seminole band students will perform with the McCartney Project during the show.
Tarpon Arts announces One Act Plays Festival selections
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Arts recently announced the selected plays, authors, and directors for this years’ One Act Plays Festival.
The selections include the following:
• “Dream Job, Inc.” by Jim Kitchens, of Orlando; directed by Michael Juliano
• “Finding Help” by Marj O’Neill-Butler of Miami Beach; directed by John Parsonson
• “Strange Bedfellows” by Peggy Dougherty of Walnut Creek, California; directed by Dotti Voegeli
• “Santa on Ice” by Mike Cote of Clearwater; directed by the author
• “Grim Reaper” by Dean Bevan Lawrence of Kansas; directed by Victor Carr
• “A Better Place” by Eric Thomas of Florence, Kentucky; directed by Linda Copperfield
• “Frankenstein Gets a Gig” by Paul Bowman of New Albany, Indiana; directed by Judy Landis
• “Amazing Esmeralda” by Tabitha Kerr of Minneapolis, Minnesota; directed by Christine Hamacher
• “Special Kitty” by Alicyn Weber of Tarpon Springs; directed by the author
• “Will’s Dramaturg” by Rich Rubin Portland of Oregon; directed by John Sallustio
Production dates are April 2-5, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St. Tarpon Springs. Tickets can be purchased online at tarponarts.org or by calling the box office at 727-942-5605.
For further information, call Rick Kastel at 727-804-8804 or email 2020.oapf@gmail.com.
Studio 1212 to present ‘Feast for the Eyes’
CLEARWATER — An opening reception for “Feast for the Eyes” will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212, 1405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the work of award-winning artists.
Extended gallery hours for this show are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 29.
For information, call 727-999-1524 or visit studio1212.org.
Creative Pinellas to present ‘Art SENSEation’
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host an upcoming exhibit for Florida artists of all abilities.
“Art SENSEation,” a sensory art experience, will be presented Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, in the gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The show will include works that are not only visual, but textural, interactive and auditory. Unlike many exhibits, this art is meant to be touched and can be enjoyed by the blind or visually impaired.
“Art SENSEation” is a partnership between Arts4All Florida, Florida Craft Art, and Creative Pinellas. All three of these nonprofit organizations work to increase accessibility and enjoyment of art and arts experiences in the area for all. The exhibit will feature the work of Horst W. Mueller, an artist originally from Germany and based in Florida, known for his three-dimensional art. Horst is a champion of making art accessible to disabled people, adults and children alike. His artwork exudes his philosophy of “even hands can see” and encourages visually impaired people and anyone who wants to touch his paintings, to explore the images for themselves. The exhibit will also include Florida CraftArt’s Experience collection, 17 works of art that are meant to be viewed, touched and strummed. Original two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces from a variety of Florida artists with sensory disabilities will also be also be exhibited in cooperation with Arts4All Florida.
“We’re excited to present this unique exhibition,” said Danny Olda, manager of curatorial programs, content and engagement. “Not only because it presents an exciting new way to experience painting but, above all because making art available to all is a very important goal for Creative Pinellas.”
An opening reception will take place Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 to 9 p.m., in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. This event is open and free to the public. A panel discussion with Mueller along with Brianna Larson of Theatre eXceptional and Kim Dorman of Creative Clay will take place at 7 p.m. Horst will also host a workshop at the gallery on Friday, Jan. 31 for artists on the topic of making empathy for artists.
For more information about Creative Pinellas and Art SENSEation, visit creativepinellas.org or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.