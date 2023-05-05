TAMPA — Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo will bring the “Renaissance Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one performance on Thursday, May 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, two Grammy Awards, and a career of more than 30 years, the Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo have returned to the stages of the United States and Canada in 2023, with their new tour titled "Renaissance."
"The impact that the music of the Gipsy Kings had on the world is incalculable,” said Nelson Albareda, two-time Latin Grammy and Grammy Award-winning producer, as well as founder and CEO of the production company, Loud and Live. “Their ‘Bamboleo’ is part of our collective DNA. This tour is very aptly titled since it will be a rebirth for this magnificent group."
The tour will coincide with the release of the new album, “Renaissance.” The album, their first in eight years, is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."
"Over the years, we have performed in the United States and made many friends on our trips there,” said Baliardo. “We will be playing all the favorites and some new songs as well. I guarantee it will be a wonderful party.”
Photo courtesy of Loud and Live
The Hard Rock Event Center welcomes Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo on May 11.