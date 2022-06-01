A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Crimes of the Future’
Genre: Horror and science fiction
Cast: Lihi Kornowski, Lea Seydoux, Welket Bungué, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, David Cronenberg, and Scott Speedman
Director: David Cronenberg
Rated: R
As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations.
With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed.
Their mission — to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.
The film is scheduled for limited release in select theaters June 3, followed by wide release June 10.
‘Hollywood Stargirl’
Genre: Teen romantic drama
Cast: Grace VanderWaal, Elijah Richardson, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Judy Greer, Judd Hirsch, and Uma Thurman
Director: Julia Hart
Rated: PG
Disney’s “Hollywood Stargirl” is a sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others, that follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.
The film is set to be released on Disney+ on June 3
‘Benediction’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calam Lynch, Tom Blyth, Kate Phillips, Geraldine James, Gemma Jones, and Ben Daniels
Director: Terence Davies
Rated: PG-13
Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Terence Davies, the biopic explores the turbulent life of WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden).
Sassoon was a complex man who survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and was decorated for his bravery but who became a vocal critic of the government’s continuation of the war when he returned from service. His poetry was inspired by his experiences on the Western Front, and he became one of the leading war poets of the era.
Adored by members of the aristocracy as well as stars of London’s literary and stage world, he embarked on affairs with several men as he attempted to come to terms with his homosexuality. At the same time, broken by the horror of war, he made his life’s journey a quest for salvation, trying to find it within the conformity of marriage and religion.
The film is scheduled to be released June 3 by Roadside Attractions.
‘Fire Island’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho
Director: Andrew Ahn
Rated: R
Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s ”Fire Island” is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance.
Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice,” the story centers on two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.
The film is scheduled to be released June 3 on Hulu.
‘Interceptor’
Genre: Action and drama
Cast: Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, and Rhys Muldoon
Director: Matthew Reilly
Not rated
The tough and reality-bruised Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon.
When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilize her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission.
The film is scheduled to be released June 3 on Netflix.
‘Watcher’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman and Burn Gorman
Director: Chloe Okuno
Rated: R
As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia (Maika Monroe) — a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend – notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street in this terrifying thriller.
The film is scheduled to be released June 3 by IFC Films
‘Phantom of the Open’
Genre: Biographical comedy and drama
Cast: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees, Jonah Lees, Mark Lewis Jones and Johann Myers
Director: Craig Roberts
Rated: PG-13
Maurice Flitcroft (Mark Rylance) is a life-long dreamer. Things have never been easy for the working-class family man, but along the way he’s tried his hand at everything from writing and painting to high-diving and songwriting. His philosophy in life is simple: follow your dreams — something he encourages everyone around him to do as well.
When 1976 arrives Maurice, with three adult sons and his loving wife Jean (Sally Hawkins) by his side, is staring down the barrel of unemployment as the ship building industry becomes nationalized. Facing an uncertain future, inspiration strikes him one day — in the form of a golf club. With encouragement from Jean, he applies to enter the British Open Golf Championship, as a professional. The only drawback of Maurice’s plan? He has never played a round of golf in his life.
With pluckiness, optimism and his twin sons — who happen to be champion disco dancers — at his side, Maurice pulls off a series of stunning, hilarious, and heartwarming attempts to compete at the highest level of professional golf, all without success but much to the annoyance of the elitist golfing community and to the delight of fans worldwide, where his exploits became folklore.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters June 3 by Sony Pictures Classics.
Photos
#1
Photo courtesy of DISNEY ENTERPRISES
Grace VanderWaal stars as Stargirl Caraway in Disney's live action “Hollywood Stargirl,” exclusively on Disney+.
#2
Photo by LAURENCE CENDROWICZ/ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS
Jack Lowden stars in “Benediction.”
#3
Photo by BROOK RUSHTON/NETFLIX
Elsa Pataky stars as JJ Collins in “Interceptor.”