ST. PETERSBURG — Blackberry Smoke will perform Friday, July 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. Their music has also been prominently featured in the hit television show, “Yellowstone” and they’ve performed on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly.” The band’s debut album, “Bad Luck Ain't No Crime,” was released in 2003. They followed with 2009’s “Little Piece of Dixie” and 2012’s “The Whippoorwill.”
In 2015, Blackberry Smoke’s fourth album “Holding All the Roses” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart — marking the first time an independent artist had accomplished that feat.
“Find a Light,” their 2018 release, debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Following “Find a Light,” the band shared three additional projects — a live album and concert film, “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Album Sales chart; “The Southern Ground Sessions,” a six-song acoustic EP; and “Live from Capricorn Sound Studios,” an EP of six covers that have ties to the studio.
In 2021, the band released “You Hear Georgia.” The album marked their 20th anniversary as a band. As they have for the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke continues to embody Georgia’s rich musical legacy with “You Hear Georgia,” honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. With the addition of producer Dave Cobb, a fellow Georgian, the album pays homage to the band’s deep respect for their roots.
Most recently, the band delivered “Stoned.”
Recorded at Nashville’s Welcome to 1979 studio, the project was created for Record Store Day 2021 and consists of seven new versions of songs by The Rolling Stones: “All Down the Line,” “Sway,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knockin’,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “I Got The Blues” and “Street Fighting Man.”
“On Nov. 6 last year, we got together at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville to record seven of our favorite Rolling Stones tracks,” Charlie Starr said in a press release from Sacks and Co. “This album was recorded, mixed, mastered and cut directly onto a vinyl master in one live take per side — so there was no overdubs, edits, punch-ins or remixing. We brought in some horns and The Black Bettys to help out as well.”
In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised nearly $500,000 benefiting children’s cancer research.