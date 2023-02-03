ST. PETERSBURG — Of the Trees will take the stage Saturday, Feb. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Of the Trees is a producer and visual artist. Originally from Maine, he pulled up roots and relocated to Denver, Colorado.
Known for memorable melodies and familiar hip-hop rhythms, Of the Trees released “Threshold,” his debut EP, in 2012. He followed with “Vacationland” (2013) and “Dream Atlas” (2016), both on Gravitas Records. In 2019, he dropped the five-track “Tanglewood” EP, and last year came “The Tale of Elegos,” another five-track EP.
When not on stage, the electronic producer is more widely known as Tyler Coombs. Coombs is a pioneer in underground bass music, crafting sound that pulls from electronic music, heavy bass, hip hop, and downtempo trends. On stage, he weaves mellifluous ambient tunes, mesmerizing concertgoers.