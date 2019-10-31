Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock III, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Music Man,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Nov. 1-10, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $28.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Art Harvest, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Highlander Park, 903 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. There is a $2 suggested entry donation. Visit www.jlcd.org/art-harvest.
• Matisyahu, Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “South Pacific,” Oct. 31 through Nov. 17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Gin Blossoms, Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Sammy Miller & The Congregation, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $22.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Base Hologram presents Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, Sunday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Family Feud Live, Monday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $25.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Vietgone,” by Qui Nguyen, through Nov. 3, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Bret Bollinger & the Bad Habits with Tunnel Vision and Roots of a Rebellion; Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse, presented by Jobsite Theatre; through Nov. 17, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bianca Del Rio: It’s Jester Joke, Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Cirque du Soleil: Axel, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• Spooky Empire, Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, at Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa. Single day passes range from $20 to $40. Visit spookyempire.com.
• “Dog Man: The Musical,” Saturday, Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $12.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Elton John, Monday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.