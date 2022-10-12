LAB Theater Project to stage ‘“The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome’
TAMPA — “The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome,” by Andra Laine Hunter, will open Thursday, Oct. 20, at LAB Theater Project, at 812 E. Henderson Ave., in Ybor City.
The production runs for three weekends, Oct. 20 through Nov. 6. Live performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Performances will also be available for viewing on demand Nov. 3-17. Audience members who purchase on-demand tickets will be emailed a link to the video site.
Tickets are $28 and are available through LAB’s website, online at www.labtheaterproject.com. For information, call 813-586-4272 or visit www.labtheaterproject.com.
“The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome” is a spooky but lyrical tale of longing and repression, enchantment and treachery, told with a poetic sensibility and a finely crafted sense of its isolated, back-woods location.
Hunter, founder of the Linden Grove Theater Company in Dallas, has had plays for both adults and children produced around the country.
“Abbey of the Holy Lonesome” is directed by local actor, writer, educator and director Katie Calahan, whose work has been seen at LAB, Think Tank, Stageworks and other theaters around the region and the United States. Calahan is also the director of education for LAB.
The production features local actors Cheyenne DeBarros, Emma Hurlburt, Caroline Jett, Shay St. Clair and Karena Stanley. The set design is by Calahan and Michael Horn with artist Allison Redd, light design by Michael Horn, Sound by Rick Fernandez and Costumes by Lindsay Ellis.
“‘Abbey’ is a fairy tale, really, and fairy tales are meant to teach us about the world and our theoretical place in it,” said Hunter. “I hope ‘Abbey’ acts like a prism, bending the light of some cultural norms, breaking a spectrum that seems pretty sealed up into parts we can look at and evaluate separately.”
Calahan claims to have been haunted by “Abbey of the Holy Lonesome” since she first read it.
“‘The Abbey of the Holy Lonesome’ is a tapestry of gorgeous imagery that not only surprised and scared me, but moved me,” Calahan said. “I felt called to the challenge of realizing not only its beautiful story and characters, but all of the magic. The magic is very important to me. I’m thrilled at this chance to unleash those spells, dreams, and creatures on an audience.”
In the play, Mary Larkin just wants a glimpse into her future — just a tiny peek of what her life is going to be. But when she makes a deal with Granny Binding to know her fate, there are strings attached: she’s bound to a tragic path, abandoning her three baby girls to fend for themselves in the wild lonesome holler of a terrible, greedy God.
When Laurel, Lily and Lilac come of age, they, too, must face Granny Binding’s powerful magic. Spiders and snakes converge on their tiny cabin, and the howl of the death-dog haunts their dreams. Can the sisters counter Granny’s dark workings with nascent powers of their own, or are they doomed to live out their lives like sister nuns, in the Abbey of the Holy Lonesome?
“It spun its web on me from the very first moment,” said Callaghan. “I hope it sweeps you down the branch and touches your whole red beating heart with its magic.”
St. Petersburg Rocktoberfest set for October
ST. PETERSBURG — Enjoy lively music, mouthwatering food, pints of beer, family and fun at St. Petersburg Rocktoberfest, running Oct. 28-30, at Williams Park, 350 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Hours are Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission to this pet-friendly event is free.
Festivalgoers will find a wide variety of food plus a German feast fit for King Ludwig himself. Dine on German foods like schweinshaxe (roasted ham hock), steckerlfisch (grilled fish on a stick), wurstl (sausages), brezen (pretzels), knodel (potato or flour dumplings), kasespatzel (cheese noodles), sweet mustards, sauerkraut, red cabbage and more.
Following is a look at the music lineup:
Friday, Oct. 28
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Paisley Craze
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Abraham/Billings Band
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Soul Circus Cowboys
Saturday, Oct. 29
12:30 to 2 p.m. — Kara Nally Band
2:30 to 4 p.m. — Memphis Lightning
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Igor & the Red Elvises
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Black Honkeys Band
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Goodbye June
Sunday, Oct. 30
12:30 to 2 p.m. — Randy Stephens and the Grove Makers
2:30 to 4 p.m. — Ronnie Dee and the Superstars
4:30 to 6 p.m. — 22N
Between performances, attendees can shop the marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products and services.
For more information, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.
SPO to kick off season with ‘Tosca’
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg Opera Company will launch its 17th season with Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” running Oct. 14-18, at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Performances are Friday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets for St. Petersburg Opera’s “Tosca” start at $15. Visit www.stpeteopera.org or call 727-823-2040.
Love, lust, betrayal and murder — the charismatic diva Tosca is at the center of it all. Puccini’s tragic masterpiece is a powder keg of politics and religion, making it one of the world’s most popular operas.
As storms of repression and rebellion rage through Italy, Tosca is forced to play a real-life role she never imagined, fighting to save her lover, Cavaradossi, from the corrupt Baron Scarpia, who vows to kill his romantic rival if he cannot have Tosca for himself.
The cast features Alexandra Batsios (soprano), as Floria Tosca; Benjamin Werley (tenor), as Mario Cavaradossi; SeungHyeon Baek (baritone), as Baron Scarpia; Michael Colman (lyric bass), as Cesare Angelotti; Devin Eatmon (tenor), as Spoletta; Andrew Allan Hiers (bass-baritone), as Sacristan; and John Robert Green (bass-baritone), as Sciarrone.
The award-winning creative team includes Mark Sforzini (executive & artistic director, conductor), Adam Cioffari (stage director), Glenn A. Breed (costume designer), Mike Roland (scenic designer), Keith Arsenault (lighting designer), and Brian L. Collar (children’s choirmaster).
Creative Pinellas, FBG & HV continue Third Saturdays event
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village continue to host the Third Saturdays event at Pinewood.
The next scheduled event will take place Saturday, Oct. 15.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This will be a free event with food trucks and free parking.
At Creative Pinellas, open from noon to 5 p.m., guests can join artist Jason Hackenwerth at 1 p.m. as he leads a DARKMATTER Family Arts Workshop teaching how to create a sculpture using balloons. Perfect for the whole family. Exhibition open through Oct. 16.
At the Florida Botanical Gardens, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can celebrate the fall season, and preview entries for the Scarecrow Contest, to be judged at the sixth annual Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 22.
At Heritage Village, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy the Historic House Concert Series. There will be live performances by local musicians on the historic 1852 McMullen Coachman Log Cabin from noon to 1 p.m. The featured musician will be L.A. Moore. The activity is free and family- and pet-friendly.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.
Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate to present talk
LARGO — Creative Pinellas’ Artist Laureate Jake-ann Jones will continue afroQuantum Experiences: ArtMaker Talks with her fifth episode on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7 to 8 p.m., at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The fifth talk will feature three guests with a focus on film: Cranstan Cumberbatch, Jabaar Edmond, and Debbie Yati Garrett. These conversations will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch on the third Tuesday of each month. Viewers are encouraged to join Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Jake-ann Jones as she talks one-on-one with leading artists, thinkers, critics, and creators about arts and artists in the Black and Brown community and in society as a whole.
A playwright, journalist, visual artist, poet and social justice activist, Jones — whose credits include the play “Portrait of the Artist as Soul Man,” co-writing the Urban World Film Festival’s grand prize winning screenplay “Spook City,” and authoring the recent book “Sometimes Farmgirls Become Revolutionaries: Notes on Black Power, Politics, Depression and the FBI,” about civil rights activist Florence L. Tate — describes the project as “reimagining Black art, social issues, and politics in Pinellas' space-time-continuum.”
Jones and her guests will delve deeply into the power of art to uncover truths and drive change. The series will explore what it takes to be an artist, the role of the artist in building community, the importance of the artist in recovering and creating new stories, and why artists are important to the future of our world.
“I am thrilled that we are able to partner with Jake-Ann on producing afroQuantum Experiences: ArtMaker Talks,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “If you are familiar with her work, she is an amazing thinker, artist, community advocate, journalist, playwright. Her way of seeing and delving deep, her joyous and passionate insistence that we pay attention, that we understand, become aware and explore the possibilities and opportunities for growth and change, is powerful, important and well-needed at this time.”
In March, Jones received the Creative Pinellas Artist Laureate Grant in part with the Professional Artist Grant. The Artist Laureate is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being a model partner and collaborator, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization's mission over the course of the grant period, and will receive an additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant.
The grants are an important part of the work Creative Pinellas does to expand and promote Pinellas County as an arts and cultural destination. They are designed to recognize, fortify and help sustain the professional artists who live and work in Pinellas County, to build awareness of the vibrant arts community regionally, nationally and internationally and to create business and sales opportunities by connecting visitors and potential visitors with area artists.
Grantees blog weekly, participate in artist conversations and workshops, write in Creative Pinellas’ online magazine, and are invited to show work at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual, which will be in its fifth year and the Arts Annual BTW program that places work in area hotels and will be in its fourth year.
For additional details on the afroQuantum Experiences — ArtMaker Talks, the host and current guests, visit creativepinellas.org/event/afroquantum-experiences-artmaker-talks-5.
For more on Jake-Ann Jones, go to creativepinellas.org/artist/jake-ann-jones.
Beers on the Pier set to returns
After a 3-year hiatus, the Museum of History's craft beerfest is back
ST. PETERSBURG — Beers on the Pier, a history-filled craft beer festival, returns after a three-year hiatus Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 to 10 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. N.E., at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.
Paid city parking is available on the Pier and in the Sundial Parking garage.
Over 20 unique brewers — from Florida to California — will offer a sampling of their fan-favorite brews throughout the museum's galleries. Pre-sale tickets are available in advance at HistoryStPete.org for $40. Tickets are $45 the day of the event. The cost includes unlimited tastings with the event's souvenir sampling cups. All guests must be 21 and older to attend, and Museum of History members receive 10% off
The annual event was suspended in 2019 when construction of the St. Pete Pier began, followed by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Beers on the Piers is presented by J.J. Taylor Florida Distributing and Yuengling. Some of the local Florida breweries include Cigar City of Tampa, Cycle of St. Petersburg, Keel Farms of Plant City, Brew Hub of Lakeland, 7venth Sun of Dunedin, Escape Brewing of Trinity and The Tank of Miami.
There will also be out-of-state breweries, including Paulaner of Munich, Lagunitas of California, Abita of Louisiana, Terrapin of Georgia, New Belgium Bell's of Michigan, Sierra Nevada of California, New Holland of Michigan, Truly Hard Seltzer of Massachusetts and Shiner of Texas.
Said Museum Executive Director Rui Farias: “Craft beer has a deep history in Florida, dating back to the arrival of the Spanish. It’s only fitting to share these beers in the county’s oldest museum.”
