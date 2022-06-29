Zubrick Magic Theatre scores TripAdvisor award
ST. PETERSBURG — Consistent great reviews of the magical performances at the Zubrick Magic Theatre have earned it a 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.
Ranked No. 1 of all theaters and concerts in St. Petersburg that appear on TripAdvisor, the Zubrick Magic Theatre stood out by delivering positive experiences to their guests over the past year. The Zubrick Magic Theatre is at 1211 First Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
“We’re honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor, and we’re especially grateful to all our patrons who took the time to write positive reviews about their experience,” said illusionist Chris Zubrick. He and Ryan Zubrick opened the Zubrick Magic Theatre in July 2021.
“Despite the pandemic, we have been able to perform our exhilarating show to sell-out audiences most weekends,” Ryan said.
“Congratulations to the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at TripAdvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most — your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."
The Zubrick Magic Theatre promises patrons a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds and sensations they’ve never experienced before. Located in the EDGE District of downtown St. Petersburg, the theater seats 90 people for a 70-minute performance that capture the hearts and imaginations of multi-generational audiences. With a blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy, and breathtaking grand-scale illusions, Chris, Ryan and magic assistant Marlana LaCivita wow the crowds every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening at 7 p.m. with an occasional Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Performances can also be booked for private parties and exclusive corporate events.
Doors open an hour prior to curtain time for guests to enjoy beer, wine, or soft drinks and snacks available for purchase in the lobby. Show tickets must be purchased in advance on the website, ZubrickMagic.com. General admission tickets are $40 per person, plus taxes and fees for ages 4 and older.
Children ages 3 and younger are free provided they are sitting on an adult's lap. A VIP package includes premium front-row seating for two people, two beverages, one popcorn, and one special gift for $147 plus taxes and fees.
Creative Pinellas to offer artist workshops
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host a series of artist workshops presented by Pamela Joy Trow, a life-long artist with an award-winning career in design, illustration, and creative direction. The workshop series is called “Getting Your Art into Retail Environments” and will contain three individual sessions that will take place on the third Saturday of July, August and September, at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
“I am excited that we are able to partner with Pamela Joy Trow and offer these insightful workshops for artists in our community,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “These workshops will provide artists valuable tools to grow their art business and expand their brand.”
Artists have the opportunity to have a variety of revenue streams to sell their art, such as shows, commissions, and consignments, to name a few. These workshops are an opportunity for artists interested in growing their creative business to explore wholesaling. Transforming their work into products and selling them to brick and mortar retail shops can be rewarding — from expanding their audience reach, building name recognition, to having a consistent income.
This series of workshops will demystify the wholesale process and help them decide if it’s a viable selling opportunity for their art business. The workshops will benefit visual artists, crafters and makers who are new to wholesale.
"As artists, we all want our work to be loved, appreciated, and purchased,” said artist Pamela Joy Trow. “Creating products of my art and wholesaling them has given me this opportunity in a way no other revenue stream has provided. I want to help other artists on their road to success by demystifying the world of wholesale."
The cost for each workshop is $10 a person.
Following is a summary of the sessions:
• Workshop 1: Demystifying Wholesale for Artists & Makers, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to noon. This session will discuss transforming your art into a product line, defining your audience, marketing materials, pricing, and how to find, approach, and keep retailers. This introductory workshop will benefit visual artists, crafters and makers interested in turning their art into products. It’s encouraged to bring samples and/or photos of your work.
• Workshop 2: Transforming Your Art into A Product Line, Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to noon. This session is geared toward helping artists think of their art as unique, desirable, and profitable wholesale items. Topics covered include product ideas, how to source supplies and services, and pricing for profit. Bring samples of your work/style. Those who attended the first workshop will have an opportunity to receive feedback/suggestions on product direction. Depending on the size of the workshop, not everyone will get feedback, but you will benefit from those that did.
• Workshop 3: Selling Your Art to Retail Buyers Panel, Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to noon. This session presents a panel of local retail buyers. Learn what they are looking for in artist-made products, how they want to be approached, product presentation, and so much more. It’s a great opportunity to ask those questions only buyers can answer. Bring your work and get feedback.
Trow is a life-long artist with an award-winning career in design, illustration, and creative direction. She was first introduced to wholesale working as a surface designer for a woman’s footwear company, where deadlines were set to the wholesale trade show calendar.
Eventually, Trow applied her experience to creating a line of wearable art jewelry, sold to retailers around the country, through sales reps at AmericasMart Atlanta, wholesale trade center. As she developed her art business through traditional venues, Pamela turned her paintings and illustrations into a line of greeting cards, art prints, and ephemera, sold through retail stores and museum shops around the country and internationally.
For additional details, visit creativepinellas.org/event/getting-your-art-into-retail-environments-series.
Star Trolley back for Second Saturday ArtWalk
ST. PETERSBURG — After almost 2 ½ years, a pandemic and a driver shortage, the St. Pete Arts Alliance has contracted with Star Trolley to reinstate trolley service for patrons of St. Pete’s Second Saturday ArtWalk.
Beginning Saturday, July 9, a branded white trolley will be moving art enthusiasts around to over 40 ArtWalk venues from 5 to 9 p.m.
ArtWalk originated over 25 years ago when gallery owners developed “Gallery Walk” to drive business for the downtown area by offering opportunities for the public to meet artists and see them at work. Held once a month, patrons easily strolled from one gallery to the next. With the increasing number of artists, studios, and creative businesses, organizers saw the emergence of five distinct arts districts that were not within walking distance of each other. A trolley service was added in 2012 to facilitate the distances between venues and prior to COVID, led to around 4,000 visits to studios and galleries every month. Over 200 artists greeted their guests in some 40 studios and galleries with 20+ ArtWalk stops.
“We are so beyond excited, after so long, to bring this means of transportation back to our city of the arts,” said Terry Marks, CEO of SPAA. “Our gratitude goes out to all our artists, arts venues and organizations, galleries and districts for keeping our arts thriving during this time. In the future, we hope not only to add an additional trolley but include other trolley excursions, such as mural tours, as well.”
For information, including a trolley route and map of participating galleries, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/artwalk.
SPAA announces Individual Artist Grant Program Awardees
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, which for eight years has partnered with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs on the Individual Artist Grant Program, recently awarded 20 artists with $1,000 grants.
The alliance also awarded a $1,650 John Collins Arts Endowment Grant to David Manson, who will be creating a new Jazz Music Composition.
The grants are intended to provide financial assistance and incentives to St. Petersburg artists for projects that support public engagement of their work in visual arts, dance, music, digital, literary arts and theater. This year’s grant recipients include 11 visual artists, three artists in the music industry, two photographers, and artists in theater, dance and film, as well as two glass artists.
Those receiving $1,000 grants include:
• Amy Wolf — Larger-than-life suspended figures;
• Brandy Stark — Temporary Paranormal Museum featuring ghost stories from St. Petersburg;
• Caleb Baker — “My Brothers’ Keeper Project” dance performance;
• Courtney Dodson — Mixed media exhibit on feminism and sexuality.
• Domenico Pontoriero — 5-minute film featuring a local performing artist executing a choreographed dance to an original, musical piece produced by a local musician.
• Donald Gialanella — Film — Diversity 2022 — A Portrait of the Local Community.
• Elaine Chambliss — STRINGS-n-ART FEST on the DEUCES.
• G.J.(Greg) Thompson — Shakespeare Short Presentations.
• Jack Alden – Exhibit of re-worked recycled glass bottles into utilitarian glass sculptures.
• John Gascot — Diversity Interactive Game.
• Karen Porter — Group art show featuring artists in the community who don’t have their own space to show their work;
• Kelly Lavieri — Fluid abstract landscape paintings interpreting St. Petersburg parks and urban green spaces.
• Letisia Cruz – Ritual: series of 10 ink illustrations.
• Luci Westphal — “St. Pete Moving Still.”
• Marian Tagliarino — Portraits of Pinellas County seniors.
• Matthew Szidik — Three large scale fungi sculptures.
• Michael Satino — Light painting photography.
• Robyn Crosa — Mixed Media Visual Arts Exhibit.
• Siobhan Roland — The Motherland Festival.
• Xina Scuderi — Architecture and waterscapes photography series.
CPPAC adds new show to summer series
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the latest addition to its 2022 summer series of performances, featuring a diverse lineup of artists spanning multiple genres.
Eklectic Entertainment will present Latin Ambition Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
This bi-lingual party band delivers a high-energy performance that includes salsa, merengue, Motown, Latin jazz, bachata, reggaetón, Top 40, rock, and pop. The band has toured around the world and at high-profile events in the states including Superbowl LIV in Miami and most recently at Epcot Center’s World Flower and Garden Festival.
Tickets start at $19.50. Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
St. Petersburg Press publishes ‘Islands of Cedars’
ST. PETERSBURG — Florida author Shana Smith recently released “Islands of Cedars,” her first novel, through St. Petersburg Press.
The novel presents a fact-based story of Cedar Key — a fishing village on the Gulf of Mexico — and its relationship with Rosewood, the nearby African-American settlement burned to the ground by white vigilantes in 1923. “Islands of Cedars” is also the contemporary tale of Roy and Jase, two young boys whose friendship crosses racial lines, and whose paths intersect with those of Rosewood descendants both living and dead.
The book blends fact and fiction with lessons about the unique marine biology of coastal West Florida.
Smith, whose alter ego is the Grammy-nominated children’s performer Shana Banana, has a master’s degree in marine science and spent her formative years in Cedar Key with her father, a marine biologist with the University of Florida in Gainesville.
“I’m drawn to action when I’m moved,” she said. “When my heart is moved, or I resonate with something. So, by creating characters who have real feelings for each other, for their world and their conditioning and their trauma, I felt that would be a more effective way to present real history, real issues, real facts and hopefully real transformation.”
Smith was born in Hilo, Hawaii, and moved to Gainesville with her parents and sister as a teenager. She attended the University of Florida and Eckerd College, as well as the University of South Florida. She has lived for most of her adult life between her “two hometowns” of St. Petersburg and Gainesville.
Smith is currently working on her next historical fiction novel, based in Micanopy.
“Islands of Cedars” is available from Amazon, from St. Petersburg Press and at Tombolo Books and other retailers.
For information, visit www.stpetersburgpress.com.
