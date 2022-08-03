TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets for the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $39.50. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.
This year's lineup the “King of Freestyle” Stevie B., the “Queen of Freestyle” Lisa Lisa, and ’80s sensations The Jets, The Cover Girls, and Brenda K. Starr, all showcasing their biggest rhythmic dance hits. The artists in this lineup influenced the ’80s and ’90s with their style and pop, dance and club music of which remains widely popular and in rotation with today's hits.
Also on stage, fans will see Latin Freestyle Legends TKA K7, Lisette Melendez, Noel, Lil Suzy and Connie. In addition, the show features throwback icons The Sugar Hill Gang and JJ FAD all showcasing their biggest rhythmic dance hits during the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert.
Singer, songwriter and producer Stevie B., who was influential in the Latin freestyle music scene of the late ’80s, is best known for his No. 1 ballad "Because I Love You" as well as party jams "Spring Love" and "Party Your Body" and other hits "I Wanna Be the One" and "Dreaming of Love."
Lisa Lisa rose to fame with the certified gold single "I Wonder If I Take You Home," which was released along with her band Cult Jam and huge follow-up hits such as "Can You Feel the Beat," "Head to Toe," "Lost in Emotion" and the ballad "All Cried Out."
All female American vocal group The Cover Girls achieved much of their success in the late ’80s and early ’90s with national radio hits such as “Show Me,” “Because of You,” “We Can’t Go Wrong” and “Wishing On A Star.”
The Jets are a Tongan-American family band from Minneapolis comprised of brothers and sisters who perform pop, R&B and dance music. Their dance hits include “Crush on You” and “Rocket 2 U,” and ballads “Make it Real” and “You Got it All.”
Join the return of this concert as the ’80s and ’90s music will bring back those lifelong memories. You will also hear live on stage these huge hit songs:
• TKA K7 — “Maria,” "Louder than Love,” “Come Baby Come,” ”One Way Love,” “Scars of Love."
• Lil Suzy — “Take Me in Your Arms,” “Promise Me,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Mind."
• Lisette Melendez — “Together Forever,” “A Day in My Life,” “Goody Goody."
• Sugar Hill Gang — “Rappers Delight,” “Apache,” “8th Wonder."
• JJ FAD — “Supersonic,” “Let’s Get Hyped."
• Brenda K. Starr — “I Still Believe,” “Por Ese Hombre,” “Love Me Like the First Time."
• Noel — “Silent Morning,” “Like a Child."
• Connie — “Funky Little Beat,” “Rock Me."