CLEARWATER — It beginning to feel a little like Christmas in July as Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre announce a wide variety of holiday performances. The seasonal show lineup will include concerts by The Outlaws, Dave Koz, Mindi Abair, Engelbert Humperdinck, and others.
All tickets will go on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Times, dates, performers, performances and descriptions of performances are all subject to change. Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Following is a list of seasonal performances scheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall:
Dave Koz and Friends
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $42
Chart-topping, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall this holiday season with the 25th anniversary Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour. Joining Koz will be Peter White, Rick Braun, David Benoit, and Rebecca Jade. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley, and hits from their respective catalogs. In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has received nine Grammy nominations and has logged 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Album chart, including 2018’s “Summer Horns II: From A To Z.” His five holiday albums include 2017's “Dave Koz and Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas” and 2014’s “The 25th of December.” The tour, now in its 25th year, has received nationwide critical acclaim.
Engelbert Humperdinck Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Tickets start at $42.75
Join Grammy-nominee and Golden Globe winner Engelbert Humperdinck for an afternoon of holiday celebration and song. In a career spanning over 50 years, Humperdinck has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 35 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester Walk of Fame. He has recorded everything from romantic ballads to film theme songs, disco, rock and gospel. He has managed to strike a new chord with a younger generation after appearing on MTV several times. Humperdinck’s music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people.
Kenny Loggins at the Movies
Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $60
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist Kenny Loggins will be performing some of his chart-topping soundtrack hits including “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,’ and more. Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on the soundtrack of our lives.
Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll Party
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $41.75
Jon Bauman of Sha Na Na returns to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage for his 14th annual Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll party featuring legendary artists Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and more musicians to be announced soon.
Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’
Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $29
This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” from the Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Woven throughout this classic tale are new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away in a Manger,” “Greensleeves,” “The Boar’s Head Carol” and many more. The production features a cast of 23 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes.
Salute To Vienna
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
For more than 25 years, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert has combined timeless music, costumes, and breathtaking dance to create an unforgettable New Year’s celebration. The music of Johann Strauss and his turn-of-the-century counterparts is brought to life in a spectacle featuring European singers, dancers and a full symphony orchestra. This beloved concert event draws direct inspiration from Austria’s famous Neujahrzkonzert, broadcast annually on New Year’s Day to millions of viewers worldwide.
Following is a list of seasonal performances scheduled at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:
An Evening with Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $45
Grammy Award-winning and 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee trumpeter Herb Alpert of Tijuana Brass fame will perform with his wife, Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, to help kick off the holiday season. Alpert’s albums have sold over 72 million copies and 29 of his records have reached the Billboard 200. Alpert won his ninth Grammy for his 2013 album “Steppin’ Out.” Hall started her singing career in 1966 as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes’s breakthrough group Brasil ’66. A&M Records signed Brasil ’66 and Hall met her future husband, Alpert, who is also the co-founder of A&M Records. Alpert and Hall married in 1973. Hall won her second Grammys Award as producer on Alpert’s 2013 Grammy-winning album, “Steppin’ Out.”
The Outlaws with Pat Travers
Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50
The Outlaws will present the eighth annual Green Grass & Yuletide Jam. For more than 40 years, The Outlaws celebrated triumphs, endured tragedies and survived legal nightmares to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the Southern Rock genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws — known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies — became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band’s first three albums — “The Outlaws,” “Lady in Waiting” and “Hurry Sundown” — feature such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man.” These albums became worldwide landmarks of the Southern rock era. Known as “The Florida Guitar Army” by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, The Eagles and The Rolling Stones. Pat Travers, a Canadian rock guitarist, keyboardist and singer, is known for his hit songs including “Boom, Boom,” “Snortin’ Whisky” and “I La La La Love You.”
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday Show
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy returns to Clearwater with a holiday show featuring swing and jazz music. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will serve up its world-renowned live show with a fun and quirky take on the holidays. Since its formation in the early 1990s in Ventura, California, the band tours virtually nonstop performing over 150 shows a year. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales over 2 million albums to date. The band’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world.
A Rockapella Christmas
Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $30
For their Christmas show, a capella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits such as “The Hope We Hold,” “Christmas Without You” and more. In the early ’90s, Rockapella first achieved national television fame on PBS’s “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” Since then, they have toured the globe and released many albums including “A Rockapella Holiday,” “Comfort and Joy,” “Out Cold” and “Christmas.”
Mindi Abair
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $35
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, two-time Grammy nominee Mindi Abair returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for a fun-filled holiday concert featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians, including Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster, and Adam Hawley. Ingala is no stranger to contemporary jazz audiences: His charisma, energy and musicianship will put a smile on anyone’s face. Webster made history in 2016 with her original “Fool Me Once,” which was the first vocal driven No. 1 song to top the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart since Sade’s “Soldier of Love” in 2010. Hawley, who debuted in 2016 with his hit Billboard No. 1 single “35th Street” featuring Eric Darius, has worked with a variety of greats, including Dave Koz and Brian Culbertson.
Celtic Angels Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $30
Celtic Angels Christmas is a joyous celebration from start to finish, encompassing vocal and instrumental Holiday and Irish favorites. The concert is paired with show-stopping world class champion Irish dancing and a fully live band. The show features the quintessential vocals of Louise Barry, Searlait NÍ Caiside, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney. Musical arranger Peter Sheridan marries the old and new worlds with traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes brought to life by the immensely talented Trinity Ensemble. This family show is a true holiday celebration of a Christmas in Ireland.