CLEARWATER — Spread out across five stages, the 29th annual Suncoast Jazz Festival will run Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at the Sheraton Sand Key, 1160 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach; and Marriott Sand Key, 1201 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach.
The festival will showcase some of the best professional Dixieland and traditional jazz musicians from all over the United States as well as aspiring young musicians from the community. Performances rotate every hour throughout each day and night at the various stages and ballrooms at the hotels. Daily tickets range from $50 to $60. Three-day tickets are $155. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.suncoastjazzclassic.com or call 727-248-9441.
This year’s lineup will feature more than 20 bands and guest artists from both the Tampa Bay area and from across the United States. Festival bands will be playing traditional jazz, big band, swing, zydeco, banjos, rockabilly and more. The lineup will include performances by a number of festival newcomers such as Jason Marsalis & His 21st Century Trad Band, Wycliffe Gordon, Harry Allen, Ehud Asherie, Molly Ryan and Matt Home. Returning musicians include Cornet Chop Suey, La Lucha, Nate Najar and many more.
Many of the area’s youth musician groups also will perform at the festival. Those scheduled to take the stage include the Tarpon Springs High School Jazz Ensemble, the Ruth Eckerd Youth Jazz Band and the Gibbs High School Jazz Band.
In its early years, the festival featured bands and musicians with a focus on early jazz. More recently, event organizers — working with acclaimed guitarist Nate Najar — have expanded the lineup from traditional jazz to include swing, big band, zydeco, Cajun, and some rockabilly. That means the roster has been expanded to include more nationally known artists.
“We are looking to preserve the tradition of jazz, never abandoning its early roots, but becoming inclusive of more contemporary stylings and the audience’s evolving tastes,” said Joan Dragon, festival director.
Jason Marsalis has been tapped as this year’s event headliner.
According to MM Music Agency, Marsalis’ musical abilities became evident at an early age. The son of pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis and his wife Dolores, and the youngest sibling of Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo, he is well known for his prodigal drumming. He studied percussion at Loyola University New Orleans and got work as a sideman in mainstream jazz, funk, and jazz fusion groups. He worked with his father’s group, as well as the pianist Marcus Roberts, as he fine-tuned his playing in two of the most demanding trio settings in modern jazz.
In 2013, Marsalis released “In a World of Mallets” on Basin Street Records, displaying his expertise on the vibraphones. The same year he was recognized as the 2013 rising star winner in the Downbeat Magazine annual critics poll. “In a World of Mallets” features his original music, songs from his band mates, and more. Marsalis also plays marimba, glockenspiel, tubular bells, vibraphone and xylophone on the album as he expands on his “discipline” overdubs of recent years.
Drawing from a wide range of influences, Marsalis performs original music as well as many hidden gems in the jazz literature and beyond. He has a knack for selecting compositions that cover a wide range of moods, rhythms, and emotions.
His most recent Basin Street Records release with his 21st Century Trad Band is “Melody Reimagined: book 1,” the first in a series exploring the possibilities of creating new compositions based off of the chord progressions from existing compositions.
Visit jasonmarsalis.com.
Marsalis isn’t the only nationally celebrated artist making his festival debut this year.
Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon joins this year’s lineup, bringing his hard-swinging, straight-ahead jazz and unmatched modern mastery of the plunger mute to the stage. One of the top trombonists of his generation, Gordon’s distinctive technique and signature sound has earned him praise from both fans and critics. Last year, the Jazz Journalists Association named him Trombonist of the Year — an honor he has been awarded 11 times. The Downbeat Critics Poll named Gordon Best Trombone in 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012. He received the Louie Award, presented by the Louis Armstrong Museum, for his dedication and commitment to the music of Louis Armstrong. He also received the Satchmo Award from the Sarasota Jazz Club in 2017.
Gordon tours regularly leading his own quintet and headlining legendary jazz venues and performing arts center all over the world. He has released dozens of albums, including “Within These Gates of Mine” in 2016, “Hello Pops!” in 2016, and “The Co-Op” in 2017. His arrangements are frequently heard in film and television, including “Race,” the biopic of track legend Jesse Owens; “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Manhattan,” and the Netflix show “White Rabbit Project.”
In addition to performing, composing and recording, Gordon is one of America’s most persuasive and committed music educators, and serves as director of jazz studies at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia. In addition, he is a visiting artist in jazz studies at Arizona State University in Phoenix.
Visit www.wycliffegordon.com.
Another new face at this year’s festival belongs to vocalist Molly Ryan.
Ryan’s silvery voice and lush, elegant vocal style evoke the big band singers of the 1930s and breathe new life into familiar old standards. She rose to prominence after relocating from Roseville, California, to New York City in 2003. There, she has played at a number of prestigious Manhattan venues such as Café Carlyle, the Rainbow Room, Joe’s Pub, Symphony Space, Birdland Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Iridium Jazz Club, the Player's Club, the Waldorf Astoria, and the Cutting Room. She has performed alongside such prominent jazz artists as Randy Reinhart, Jon-Erik Kellso, Bria Skonberg, Dan Barrett, Mark Shane, and Rossano Sportiello.
Ryan is a member of Gordon Au’s Grand Street Stompers, appearing on two of the band’s albums: “Christmas Stomp,” released in 2012; and “Do the New York,” released in 2016. She also moonlights as the rhythm guitarist and vocalist with James Langton’s New York All-Star Big Band, which performed to a sold-out audience at Midsummer Night Swing and has performed monthly at the Rainbow Room.
“Dream a Little Dream,” Ryan’s debut album featuring Bob Ringwald, was released in 2002. She followed it up with “Songbird in the Moonlight,” released in 2008, and “Swing for Your Supper,” featuring guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, in 2013. Her most recent solo release, “Let’s Fly Away,” was released in 2015 and featured pianist Dick Hyman. She can also be heard on the albums “Steppin’ Around” with the Canary Cottage Dance Orchestra, “At the Codfish Ball” with Dan Levinson, “Four on the Floor” with the Palomar Quartet, “The Unheard Artie Shaw” with the James Langton New York All-Star Big Band, “Tuesdays at Mona’s” with Mona’s Hot Four, “Gimme Four: Take One” with Gimme Four, and on the soundtrack of the Grammy Award-winning HBO television series “Boardwalk Empire.” Most recently, Ryan recorded and filmed on set for the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Visit mollyryan.com.
Returning to the festival this year is the Tampa Bay area’s own Nate Najar.
Najar is an American guitarist, music producer and composer who plays mostly as a fingerstyle guitarist playing the classical guitar. He recently released a follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album “This Is Nate Najar.” On “Under Paris Skies,” his new album, Najar explores his passion for French jazz and pop with deeper commitment and purpose than ever before. The 11-track collection extends Najar’s creative relationship with Woodward Avenue Records, which released his “Christmas in December” in 2017. Najar’s affiliation with the popular jazz label dates back to “Groove Me,” his 2010 collaboration with Melba Moore that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Jazz chart.
His artistry evokes a modern and progressive attitude that perpetuates the legacy of the great Charlie Byrd. Visit www.natenajar.com.
Najar will perform several times throughout the three-day festival on various stages with other visiting musicians. Among those sharing the stage with him is Daniela Soledade.
Soledade may initially seem like a fresh name in Brazilian music, but the vocalist’s impact immediately strikes a chord as encountered on her bold and subtle 2019 debut album, “A Moment of You.” Released by Blue Line Music Records, this carefully curated set of bossa nova gems manages to dodge the most obvious choices and adds Brazilian-ized standards and original songs. The album was created in partnership with Najar serving as producer/guitarist. The collaboration frames the luminous tone and mature interpretive powers of this talented vocalist, singing in both English and Portuguese.
Soledade’s back story lends added depth to her unfolding musical career. She is tied to a lineage of great Brazilian artists, ranging from her grandfather Paulo — collaborator with Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinícius de Moraes, Baden Powell and other Brazilian legends — and her father Paulinho, who has worked as producer and partner with Ivan Lins and Gilberto Gil.
Growing up, she spent time in top studios in Rio de Janeiro, observing and performing with her father. She studied flute at the Music Conservatory Villa Lobos in Rio at age 14, and continued with her music after moving to Florida at 16.
Soledade is now poised for her moment in the larger music scene.
“I couldn't be happier about this project,” Soledade said about “A Moment of You” in a press release. “I love that I have my grandfather and father's songs in there with one of my own. I love the intimate, delicate, rich sound of the recordings. I love that all of the musicians who play on it are amazing world-class musicians. The vibe, the feeling, the two languages combined, the authentic Brazilian rhythms that I grew up with … everything is perfect for me. I couldn't think of a better album to take me to the next stage of my musical life.”
Visit danielasoledade.com.
Other musicians scheduled to perform at the 29th annual Suncoast Jazz Festival include the Sierra Seven, Tom Hook and the Terrier Brothers, the Warehouse Waifs, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, the Dave Bennett Quartet, Cornet Chop Suey, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, La Lucha and many more. For a complete list of musicians and an event schedule, visit www.suncoastjazzclassic.com.
The Suncoast Jazz Festival is operated by the Suncoast Jazz Classic Inc. and is headquartered in Largo.