TAMPA —Grammy nominee Phil Wickham and five-time Grammy winner Brandon Lake are joining forces for "Summer Worship Nights," a co-headline bill slated to make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $21.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Presented by leading concert promotor Transparent Productions, the highly anticipated tour will feature direct support from hip-hop artist KB.
"It's been so fun watching Brandon carry what God has given him, and I respect him as a leader, brother and friend. At Summer Worship Nights,' we truly want to gather as worshipers, to sing and lift up the name of Jesus," Wickham said.
"This is a dream come true for me,” Lake said. “There is no one else that I have imitated my life after more than Phil Wickham. He's been a hero, brother, mentor, and friend. The energy on this tour is going to be absolutely crazy. Expectancy is the breeding ground for miracles, and we're coming expectant to believe God is going to move."
"God's glory is not restrained or limited to any musical genre," says KB, who will open each night with his authentic brand of Gospel-centered rap. "I'm excited for this opportunity to celebrate the diversity of the Body of Christ by uniting together to bring Him glory."
Wickham's new single, "This Is Our God," is proving to be one of the biggest songs of his career to date. When it officially launched on Feb. 24, it became the No. 1 most-added song of 2023 with more than 70 stations adding it out of the gate.
"This Is Our God" previews the California native's forthcoming studio effort, due later this year, and follows three back-to-back chart-topping singles from Wickham's Dove Award-winning album, “Hymn of Heaven.”
Meanwhile, Lake just scored his first No. 1 at radio as a solo artist with "Gratitude" from his full-length label debut, “House of Miracles.”
Alongside his group Maverick City Music, the Charleston, South Carolina, resident recently won all four Christian/Gospel categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February.
Lake is a Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter from Charleston, South Carolina. As a worship leader for gatherings around the nation, his purpose is to call followers of Jesus into a posture of freedom and confidence-creating space to boldly declare truth and expect great things. Most recently, his song, "Gratitude," hit No. 1 on the Mediabase Impressions Chart as of 2023.
Having spent a number of years releasing songs with Elevation Worship as well as Maverick City Music, he has taken home five Grammy awards over the course of his professional music career, and he has been nominated for a total of 10. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, he was nominated within five categories and received the following four awards, including Best Gospel Performance/Song for "Kingdom" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Fear is Not My Future," as well as Best Gospel Album for “Kingdom Book One” Deluxe and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “Breathe.” In 2022, he was awarded his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, in recognition of the record “Old Church Basement.”
Fresh off the release of his first book, “Dangerous Jesus,” KB will kickstart each evening of the "Summer Worship Nights" tour with new music, as well as fan favorites, including his recent collaboration with Lake on "Graves."
The tour is sponsored by Compassion International who will join media partners K-LOVE and Air1.