PALM HARBOR — Dozens of craft artisans will display their creative wares at the fourth annual Palm Harbor Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Florida Avenue in Palm Harbor.
Presented by American Craft Endeavors, the annual outdoor craft showcase will feature an array of handmade items. The unique and affordable arts and crafts found at the festival comes from some of the state’s top crafters and green market vendors. The festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop from thousands of quality, handmade works while meeting the individual artisans and discovering the inspiration and practical use behind each piece.
The festival is free and open to the public.
A juried outdoor craft showcase, participating artisans are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants. On display will be a vast array of artistic media, including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft and stained glass, among others.
In the past, the Palm Harbor Craft Festival has benefitted the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Merchant Association.
Among this year’s vendors are Pinellas residents Don and Cristina Williams of St. Petersburg.
Don and Cristina collaborate on each piece perfecting their skills in the ancient Japanese art of shino glaze, a process that has not changed in centuries, yet yields a different effect with each finished piece.
The couple welcomes the opportunity to meet and speak with art enthusiasts and potential investors at ACE events such as the Palm Harbor Craft Festival.
“I was born to do art,” Don said. “I love it, live it and love to share with others. I have been doing pottery almost 30 years now. My wife Cristina is very talented as well and we do a lot of collaborative pieces like our penguins and cats. People can see our work and us at the many shows we do around Florida with Howard Alan Events & American Craft Endeavors.”
To learn more about the Williams and explore their online gallery, visit www.dmwpottery.com.
Mandie Cornwell of New Port Richey makes wire-wrapped bracelets using semi-precious stones, crystals, coins and other items from around the world. She is owner of Queen Bee Creative Co. and she is a regular at craft markets and festivals all across Florida.
Terry Andrews of Ocala also will take part in the festival.
The award-winning glass sculptor uses copper and fused glass to create his unique and oftentimes whimsical sculptures. His work can be seen in private collections around the world and grace the permanent collections of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as the Carrolton Museum of Contemporary Art in Carrolton, Georgia.
Andrews also participates in juried fine art festivals across the country. This Florida native is also an accomplished musician. Originally from the Tampa area, he pursued a career in music until 1994. Always having an interest in glass, Andrews dabbled with the medium, first with blown glass and lamp work, heavy flat and carved glass sculpture.
His work has now evolved to include copper and fused glass sculptures. The fusing work is done in a kiln.
The talented crafter Walter Catts will be displaying his creations at the festival. Catts hails from Palmetto where he has his own carpentry shop, Catts Carpentry Inc. There, he creates beautiful furniture utilizing old shutters.
Gulfport’s Robin Short returns to the festival this year. She has been quilting and sewing for most of her life and has been inspired by her mother, Ellen Plankey, who is a well-known award-winning artist.
Short loves putting together great fabrics, colors and high-quality products to create usable and unique items for her customers. A lot of her ideas come from customers who can’t find exactly what they are looking for. She then goes home and develops a pattern that will be useful and fun. She has been working with American Craft Endeavors for just over four years and truly enjoys working with the organization and the customers it brings out to the craft fairs.
About American Craft Endeavors
American Craft Endeavors produces some of the nation’s most exciting high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Siesta Key Craft Festival and the Downtown Venice Art Festival and Craft shows. The group’s founders personally select unique, culturally rich cities and towns for their show locations, providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.