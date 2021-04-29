CLEARWATER — Florida-native southern-rock legends Molly Hatchet will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
Molly Hatchet firmly cemented their place in music history in the late 1970s. They stood alongside other Southern rock bands out of Jacksonville such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers. A perfect mixture of British Invasion rock, blues, country and gospel remains the unique sound of Molly Hatchet.
They released their self-titled debut album in 1978. It reached multi-platinum status and the band established their reputation of working hard, playing tough and living fast through intense touring. In 1987, Bobby Ingram joined the band as lead guitarist and songwriter.
Molly Hatchet continues their worldwide touring, performing classic hits such as “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” “Devil’s Canyon,” “Gator Country,” “Whiskey Man” and “Dreams I’ll Never See.”
The band’s current lineup consists of Ingram on lead guitar and John Galvin on keyboards, as well as Tim Lindsey on bass guitar and Shawn Beamer on drums, with Jimmy Elkins on vocals. Molly Hatchet continues to honor the legacies of these members who passed away — including Danny Joe Brown, David Hlubek and Phil McCormack — by keeping the music alive, performing across the United States and throughout the world.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.