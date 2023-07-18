TAMPA — Nickelback will perform Saturday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert also will perform.
Nickelback is on the road this summer for the 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour,” in support of their 10th studio album, “Get Rollin.’” Produced by Live Nation, the run got underway on June 12 in Quebec City, and will hit 38 cities before it concludes Aug. 30 in Belmont Park, New York.
Nickelback’s first album in five years, “Get Rollin’” was released in November 2022 via BMG and debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.
Additionally, “Get Rollin’” debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record,
Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. The four-piece, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away” and “Rockstar” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.
Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their hit “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s Top Rock Song of the Decade. It was the most played song on U.S. radio in the 2000s decade according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.
They have received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, 12 JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame. With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts 12 consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million diehard and adoring fans.
Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards in March.
A Georgia native, Gilbert is known for his electric guitar-shredding, rapping and twang. His fans call themselves the BG Nation. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens in a Small Town.”
Gilbert’s “Just as I Am” won the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. His new album, “So Help Me God,” includes his latest single “Heaven by Then” with Blake Shelton and featuring Vince Gill, and is available now.