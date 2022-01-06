LARGO — The Martin Barre Band is on the road celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jethro Tull’s legendary “Aqualung” album release. The tour will include a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Barre’s special guest band member for the celebration of this historic album will be original Tull drummer Clive Bunker. The band will be performing the iconic Tull album “Aqualung” in full and in sequence for the first time ever on this tour. The band will also be performing additional Tull classic tracks and some Barre originals as well.
“Aqualung” is Tull’s fourth studio album and was released in March 1971 by Chrysalis Records. The album’s success signaled a turning point in the career of the band, which went on to become a major radio and touring act.
Recorded at Island Records' studio in London, “Aqualung” was their first album with keyboardist John Evan as a full-time member, their first with new bassist Jeffrey Hammond, and last album featuring Clive Bunker on drums, who quit the band shortly after the release of the album.
“Aqualung” is Jethro Tull's best-selling album, selling more than 7 million units worldwide. The album spawned two singles, “Hymn 43” and “Locomotive Breath,” as well as the title track which is an iconic song on its own. Barre’s solo on this track considered as one of classic rock’s greatest guitar solos ever.
Barre and the band will also be performing a career-spanning set of many of the Tull classics fans have loved for many years, along with deep catalog tracks from the band’s various albums.
Barre served as the guitarist of Jethro Tull for 43 years. His signature sound is a major factor in the band’s legendary success. His playing has earned him high levels of respect and recognition. His playing on “Aqualung” was voted 25th best solo ever in the United States and 20th in the UK.
As well as his work on numerous Jethro Tull albums, Barre has worked with many other artists including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Gary Moore, Joe Bonamassa and Chris Thompson. He has shared a stage with such legends as Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin.
For more information about Barre, visit www.martinbarre.com.