CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will launch its new Classic Albums Live series with Classic Albums Live performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., at the theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Reserved single show tickets start at $35. Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
This isn’t just a cover band: Classic Albums Live is more like a symphony orchestra performing the works of Mozart. The ensemble forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on re-creating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.
Following is a look at this year’s Classic Albums Live series:
Fleetwood Mac — “Rumours”
Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 pm
“Rumours” became the fastest-selling album of all time and won the Grammy in 1977 for Album of the Year. To date, it has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. The hit songs on the album — such as “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Second Hand News,” “Never Going Back Again,” “The Chain” and “Gold Dust Woman” — reflected the turmoil within the band itself and fueled the creativity that made the band a phenomenon.
“The Music of Woodstock”
Thursday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Held in the summer of 1967 on Max Yasgur’s farm in New York, Woodstock was billed as three days of peace and music. The concert attracted an audience of more than 400,000 people and 32 artists performing outdoors despite sporadic rain. Classic Albums Live will recreate “The Music of Woodstock,” a concert that is regarded as a pivotal moment in music history as well as a defining event for the generation. CAL will perform songs made famous by The Who, Joe Cocker and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
The Beatles — “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”
Thursday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m.
Released in 1967, The Beatles’ “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was the album that defined The Beatles as being in it for the long game, resulting in the No. 1 position in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Classic Albums Live will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles’ excellence to thousands of people who grew up alongside the Sgt. Pepper masterpiece, with hit songs like “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Lovely Rita.”
The Who — “Who’s Next”
Wednesday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.
When The Who released “Who’s Next” in 1971, the album was an immediate success. The album includes some of the band’s most iconic songs, such as “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley,” which were both released as singles. “Who’s Next” is viewed by many critics as The Who’s best record and one of the greatest albums of all time.
The Eagles — “Their Greatest Hits”
Friday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m.
With its complex vocals and defining harmonies, the Eagles’ chart-topping album “Their Greatest Hits” became the first album ever certified platinum. Over 40 years after its release, the album is now one of the most influential albums in music history with hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Witchy Woman” and “Desperado.”
“Led Zeppelin II”
Thursday, March 11, 8 p.m.
“Led Zeppelin II” was a commercial success, and was the band's first album to reach No. 1 on charts in both the United Kingdom and the United States. In 1999, the album was certified 12x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for sales passing 12 million copies. Since its release, various writers and music critics have regularly cited “Led Zeppelin II” as one of the greatest and most influential albums of all time.
AC/DC — “Back in Black”
Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
Classic Albums Live will treat audiences to AC/DC’s best-selling album, “Back in Black,” in its entirety. The album ranks at No. 73 on Rolling Stones Magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, featuring hits like “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells” and the title track, “Back In Black.”