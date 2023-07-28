TAMPA — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed, which kicked off its 36-date “Take Back Your Life” summer in Montreal last April, hits the Tampa Bay area with a show set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $43.51. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from special guests Breaking Benjamin. The trek will be Disturbed’s first full tour since 2018.
Disturbed formed in 1994 in Chicago, developing an infectious and inimitable vision. The band has quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms, racking up nearly 8 billion streams while selling out shows around the globe.
The two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat.
Since the band’s influential platinum debut “The Sicknessin” in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum “Stupify,” “Inside the Fire,” and “Land of Confusion,” double platinum “Stricken,” “Down with the Sickness,” and “The Sound of Silence.”
The latter received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of Best Rock Performance as the band earned Best Rock Artist at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards.
Disturbed launched its next chapter with the 2022 album “Divisive,” featuring their 15th No. 1 at Rock Radio, “Hey You,” “Unstoppable,” and more. “Divisive” was released via Reprise Records.
Hailing from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Breaking Benjamin was founded in 1999 by Benjamin Burnley and drummer Jeremy Hummel. Hummel left in 2005. The current lineup features Burnley along with Aaron Bruch, Shaun Foist, Jasen Rauch, and Keith Wallen.
The initial lineup released two albums, including “Saturate” (2002) and “We Are Not Alone” (2004). “Ember,” their most recent studio album, was released in 2018.