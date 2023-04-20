CLEARWATER — The Hoodoo Gurus are heading out on the road for their “Chariot of the Gods Tour, which kicks off with a show on Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The legendary Hoodoo Gurus are by any measure one of Australia’s greatest, best loved, most enduring rock bands of all time.
The Hoodoo Gurus formed in Sydney on Jan. 1, 1981, to play their first show in an inner-city lounge room. Founding members Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd have been joined along the way by Rick Grossman, in 1989, and Nik Rieth, in 2019.
Among the tracks that best represent the unmistakable sound of the Hoodoo Gurus are “What’s My Scene,” “I Want You Back,” “Miss Freelove ’69,” “Like Wow — Wipeout!,” “1,000 Miles Away,” “Bittersweet,” “My Girl,” “Come Anytime,” and “I’m Crackin’ Up.” Those are just a sample from their canon of instantly identifiable songs that have helped provide a soundtrack to Australian and international fans right through the ’80s to today.
“Stoneage Romeos,” the band’s debut album, is full of garage punk songs and pop references. It was named Australian Debut Album of the Year in 1984 and was released in America where it stayed at No. 1 in the Alternative/College charts for seven weeks, becoming one of the most played albums for the year on the college network.
“Mars Needs Guitars,” the band’s second album, topped the charts and went gold within three weeks and platinum shortly afterwards. “Blow Your Cool,” released in 1986, was a massive pop hit propelled by the band’s highest charting single “What's My Scene.” Album four, “Magnum Cum Louder,” reached No. 1 on the American College and Alternative charts. Followed by albums “Kinky, Crank,” “Blue Cave,” “Mach Schau” and “Purity of Essence,” the band continued to tour regularly through Europe, North America, Australia and Brazil. Hoodoo Guru’s highly-anticipated new album “Chariot of the Gods” was released March 2022.
Through the span of their international triumphs with sold-out tours, nine gold and platinum records and accolades including being inducted into the Australian Music Hall of Fame, the Gurus have remained one of the most popular and successful musical acts Australia has ever produced. For more information, visit www.hoodoogurus.net.